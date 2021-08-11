Ex-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown resigns Mass. law school dean post

Donald Trump L) appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown (R) on stage at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - The dean of New England Law Boston resigned on Wednesday after just eight months in the job.

Scott Brown, a former Republican U.S. Senator for Massachusetts and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, told the school’s board of trustees he was stepping down immediately, saying that his vision for the school’s future differed from the board’s. In his resignation letter, obtained by The Boston Globe, Brown said he looks forward “to re-engaging in the political arena in support of candidates and causes who share my vision of re-building the Republican Party and moving our country beyond the partisan gridlock—goals that were incompatible with my role as the leader of a non-partisan academic institution.”

A law school spokeswoman declined to comment on Brown’s departure but forwarded a message board chair Diana Wheeler sent students Wednesday announcing his resignation.

“Dean Brown brought energy and enthusiasm to the job,” Wheeler’s message reads. “He became dean and ran the school during an extremely difficult time for institutions of higher education. The Board appreciates all that he has done for our school and admires his life-long commitment to public service as a United States Senator and Ambassador.”

Brown's biography no longer appears on the law school's website and he could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The school announced in November of 2020 that Brown would join the faculty as dean and president in January, after concluding his commitment to the U.S. Department of State. He replaced longtime dean John O’Brien, who had led the school for more than three decades.

“Ambassador Brown will bring a unique and rare combination of experiences to our law school,” said then-board of trustees chairman Martin Foster in an announcement at the time, citing his private and public sector experience and "management and development skills."

Some law students and alumni objected to the appointment, however, and circulated a petition asking the board to reverse course. The petition listed Brown’s endorsement of Donald Trump during the 2016 election and what it described as insensitivity on issues of race and gender and anti-LGBTQ stances as reasons he should not lead New England Law Boston.

"It was clear from day one that Scott Brown was not a good fit for [New England Law Boston]," said 2020 graduate Dylan Lang, who circulated the petition opposing his appointment. "His prior racist, sexist, and homophobic comments as well as his support of the previous administration’s complete disregard for the basic rule of law made him unqualified to serve as dean."

Brown won his senate seat in 2010 but was defeated by Elizabeth Warren two years later. He was appointed by President Trump as the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in 2017.

