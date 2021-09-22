Ex-Vedder Price shareholder faces longer suspension for cheating on bills

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Hankes initially received a 20-month suspension

(Reuters) - Attorney regulators in Illinois are looking to extend a law license suspension for a former Vedder Price shareholder who admitted to cheating his clients out of nearly $80,000 by generating fake invoices and reimbursement requests.

A majority of the review board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday recommended increasing Robert Hankes' suspension from 20 months to three years, finding the original sentence proposed by the ARDC's hearing board in December 2020 to be "clearly insufficient."

In addition to the three-year suspension, Hankes would also take an ARDC professionalism seminar before he returns to practice under the board's recommendation.

The Illinois Supreme Court ultimately imposes disciplinary measures after reviewing the ARDC's recommendations.

"He actively took multiple steps to conceal his misconduct," the majority said of Hankes, who worked at Vedder Price from 2005, specializing in aircraft financing, until his dismissal in October 2019.

The majority consisted of Hinshaw & Culbertson partner Esther Seitz and Scott Szala, a retired Winston & Strawn partner who now teaches at the University of Illinois College of Law. J. Timothy Eaton, a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister, dissented, arguing in favor of maintaining a 20-month suspension.

The majority described Hankes' conduct as egregious enough to serve as grounds for disbarment. But they ultimately agreed with the ARDC administrator, which brings disciplinary charges against attorneys, that Hankes' suspension was sufficient based on past disciplinary cases.

The board noted Hankes admitted his misconduct to Vedder Price's general counsel, self-reported to the ARDC and cooperated in disciplinary proceedings. Eaton noted that Hankes has taken up an $18-an-hour job to support his family.

Hankes was represented by Daniel Konicek and Amanda Hamilton of Konicek & Dillon, a small firm with offices in Chicago and Geneva, Illinois. They did not respond to requests for comment.