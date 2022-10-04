Expect pursuit of more criminal cases in the name of environmental justice















October 4, 2022 - The topic of environmental crimes typically conjures up images of the illegal dumping of pollutants or the taking of an endangered species. While the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have a solid track record in pursuing environmental crimes like these, the agencies are now concentrating on enforcement strategies that incorporate environmental justice (EJ) objectives.

With this broader focus, the agencies and EPA's Criminal Investigation Division — the criminal agents that support federal environmental criminal matters — are leveraging resources to support criminal enforcement in communities disproportionately burdened by environmental challenges. The commitment to bring EJ-focused criminal cases may present unique risks for companies that maintain facilities or offer services in or around historically disadvantaged communities.

But risk also breeds opportunity — in dealings with the federal government, the common goal across agencies is EJ and social equity more broadly. There is an opportunity now for companies to build credibility with the government and mitigate legal risk through proactive steps that support EJ, including consideration of offsite impacts, enhancement of internal practices and robust community engagement.

EJ is not a new concept

Environmental justice is a long-standing movement. The federal government has historically pursued EJ goals through incentive-based programs and policies, but is now bringing new tools to bear. Specifically, the current administration has zeroed in on enforcement as a key driver for ameliorating historic inequities in environmental health and safety. This includes pursuit of criminal matters using data-driven enforcement initiatives that target violations in communities needing the most help.

With a new DOJ Office of Environmental Justice, a new EPA Office of Environmental Justice and Civil Rights, and commitment from the top leadership at DOJ and EPA, we are witnessing signs of mission-driven enforcement that will target historically underserved geographic regions based, in part, on pollutant loads, repeat violators, and community self-selection.

What makes an EJ criminal case?

A frequent question posed in the context of environmental criminal enforcement by companies and the public is — what makes an environmental violation "turn" criminal? Another way to look at this is, given the Biden administration's significant EJ commitments, should a particular EJ case be criminally enforced?

EJ cases frequently present a compelling equity narrative that when balanced against technical and potentially confusing environmental violations supports a sobering ask for a jury to hold an individual or company criminally liable for technical violations of the law. To this end, prosecutors tend to select cases that meet the threshold for environmental criminal enforcement (which is fairly low compared to other criminal matters) and have a compelling narrative.

These often include violations paired with seemingly willful conduct that demonstrates typical indicia of criminality (lying, cheating, or stealing) or violations in connection with catastrophic events resulting in loss of life, significant injuries, or environmental harm.

The victims of environmental crime may include an individual or community whose health, safety and/or economic security are alleged to be negatively impacted by the unlawful conduct of an individual or company. The current EJ-centric enforcement strategies zero in on a sub-group of these environmental crime victims: members of disadvantaged communities that are overburdened with pollution and disproportionately vulnerable to other environmental harms.

A case that otherwise meets technical elements of an environmental crime and aligns with a narrative of vindicating the rights of at-risk victims in these communities can indeed be compelling. Given this, demographic data and public outreach will be critical aspects of the government's EJ-case selection.

EPA EJ criminal enforcement strategy

In 2021, EPA laid out its strategy to strengthen EJ through criminal enforcement, emphasizing a plan to focus on detection of violations in overburdened communities through an increase in inspections. Under this strategy, additional unannounced facility inspections in EJ-communities are expected to organically increase overall enforcement and generate criminal case referrals.

Further, a focus on overburdened communities helps EPA target its enforcement resources. For example, EPA's enforcement division recently launched a pilot program in Jefferson and Galveston Counties in Texas which allows residents of these overburdened communities to communicate directly with EPA and report violations through the NextDoor app. The agency plans to expand this program to 10 other communities across the country.

On Sept. 24, 2022, EPA also launched a new Office of Environmental Justice and Civil Rights, which will further support enforcement related work in EJ-communities and oversee the implementation of recent-EJ funding, including the $3 billion climate and environmental justice block grant program created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

DOJ EJ criminal enforcement strategy

Earlier this year, Todd Kim, the Assistant Attorney General (AAG) for DOJ's Environmental and Natural Resources Division (ENRD), announced that ENRD will pay particular attention to criminal violations that implicate EJ. AAG Kim's announcement aligns with the establishment of DOJ's own Office of Environmental Justice.

The Office is supporting the implementation of DOJ's May 2022 enforcement strategy that, among other things, prioritizes individual accountability and directs the agency to consider prior corporate misconduct when choosing to bring criminal prosecutions. To support EJ enforcement coordination, the Office will engage in community outreach through new programs for environmental crime victims, while Attorney General Merrick Garland has directed U.S. Attorneys to appoint Environmental Justice Coordinators in their districts, nationwide.

Also noteworthy is the September 2022 announcement by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, as part of DOJ's broader enforcement strategy, that introduces new policies targeting past corporate misconduct and repeat offenders. These will likely support the development of EJ cases, as well.

Proactive strategies to mitigate risk

In the face of the government's focus on EJ, there is a strategic opportunity for companies to mitigate risk by understanding their profile, controlling for off-site impacts, and engaging in thoughtful community outreach.

Big data can play a central role. A plethora of data tools are now available to educate agencies and the public alike about where EJ concerns lie. These data tools are key to EPA and DOJ's enforcement strategy, but they also position companies to identify and proactively engage with communities impacted by company operations.

EPA's Office of Environmental Justice continues to improve EJSCREEN, a mapping tool designed to identify communities with a high degree of pollution. EJSCREEN provides a visual representation of a variety of environmental quality disparities on a census tract level. For example, it combines data on air quality, poverty, health risks, and various demographic indicators to demonstrate the effect of air pollution on the most vulnerable communities.

EPA's Enforcement and Compliance History Online (ECHO) tool is another publicly accessible database that contains information on facilities, compliance findings, environmental violations, and enforcement actions. A history of noncompliance is a significant factor enforcement authorities will consider, and thus companies should be cognizant of their compliance history and surrounding demographics. Indeed, repeat noncompliance is often what turns a violation criminal.

This year, EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA) launched a new ECHO feature, ECHO Notify, which is an email alert that community members can use to track changes to EPA enforcement and compliance data for specific facilities, as well as state and local actions in their respective areas.

These publicly accessible data tools are part of the administration's overarching effort to strengthen EJ-focused enforcement and remedies by empowering citizens in disadvantaged communities to take action to expedite the detection and prosecution of environmental crimes in their area. The government, in turn, will use citizen self-selection and big data to inform focused enforcement, including criminal enforcement, on disadvantaged areas with EJ concerns.

Companies can mitigate risk by looking at the demographics of the surrounding community and their own enforcement history; comparing environmental impacts with others in their area; and analyzing and addressing community perceptions. At the end of the day, however, the mechanics of an environmental criminal case will largely remain the same. While EJ policies and directed funding will prioritize enforcement in certain areas, the federal government still must demonstrate violations of existing environmental laws or regulations.

There isn't a new EJ law or cause of action that allows cases to be prosecuted on EJ impacts alone. What is "new" is the administration's shift to focus enforcement actions on violations occurring in, or disproportionately impacting, disadvantaged communities.

Conclusion

Where EJ-centric enforcement is headed remains to be seen. Cases targeted by the federal government as EJ criminal cases would only be in the investigative stage at this time, but anecdotal information suggests that the cases are being developed. And with funding, staffing, and new strategies in place, it is reasonable to expect that some of those investigations could become public in the coming year.

The foundation has been laid, and yet the inherent challenges of bringing a successful case will also remain. We will wait to see whether the Biden administration's efforts will produce something new or if its progress will track past administrations. What is certain is that companies operating in overburdened areas will experience closer scrutiny and should prepare accordingly.

