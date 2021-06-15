Exterro pitches speed, automation in revamped doc review platform

Shadows and silhouettes REUTERS/Lee Smith

(Reuters) - E-discovery and information governance company Exterro Inc has boosted its document review platform, touting heightened artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in a Tuesday product launch.

Calling the move a "major upgrade" to the Portland, Oregon-based company's platform, called Exterro Review, co-founder and chief product officer AJ Samuel said Exterro started talking to customers about two years ago about how to improve the product. Speed, Samuel said, was the "number one thing that came out, loud and clear."

Fast and efficient document review is needed because "the scope of legal teams (is) broadening," he said.

Other e-discovery providers have recently looked to improve their AI capabilities. Legal and compliance software provider Relativity ODA LLC acquired AI company Text IQ Inc last month, while e-discovery and investigations company Reveal merged with visual analytics company Brainspace in January and acquired AI software company NexLP in August of last year.

Exterro chief marketing officer Bill Piwonka said that while competitors are "beginning to make acquisitions and try to catch up," Exterro uses AI and machine learning throughout the whole e-discovery process, rather than for individual tasks.

The company has leveraged AI in other products for the past six or seven years, Samuel noted, describing Exterro as an "AI-first company." The new product uses AI and machine learning capabilities, including neural machine translation to let users search for and translate foreign language documents, the company said.

Bobby Balachandran, Exterro's CEO, said in a statement that the review platform is "ideal for managed services providers and law firms that are looking for more efficient, faster ways to manage discovery across multiple clients and multiple matters."

Exterro says it provides legal governance, risk and compliance software to legal teams in companies, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies. The company in December acquired digital forensics company AccessData in a nine-figure deal, citing the convergence in the legal sector of privacy, e-discovery, digital forensics and cybersecurity compliance.

