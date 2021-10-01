EY taps Novartis exec to expand legal services business

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Summary Santosh Singh most recently head of legal and compliance solutions at Novartis

Big Four firm EY ramping up its legal consulting and services business

(Reuters) - Big Four auditing firm EY has recruited the former head of legal and compliance solutions at Novartis AG to steer the growth of its legal services arm.

Santosh Singh joined EY Law as its global legal managed services delivery leader, a newly created role in which he'll be responsible for expanding EY’s legal managed services capabilities, overseeing teams across seven countries, the company announced Thursday.

Hyderabad, India-based Singh was at healthcare company Novartis for about three and a half years, leading the company's legal and compliance service delivery teams. He has also previously held leadership roles with alternative legal services provider Axiom Law, Indian business services giant Infosys Ltd, Dell and Intec.

“Santosh is renowned for his rich experience in legal managed services and has a well-earned reputation as an inspirational leader who understands how to develop strategy and build high-performing and collaborative teams,” EY partner John Knox said in a statement.

Singh was not immediately available to discuss his move on Friday. “Growth across EY Legal Managed Services has been very impressive, and the next few years promise to be very exciting,” he said in a statement, adding the “the legal and compliance industry is on the cusp of major transformation."

In 2019, EY acquired Thomson Reuters’ Pangea3 Legal Managed Services business, part of the Big Four firm’s plan to ramp up its legal consulting services.

The accounting and professional services firm recently also raided several Big Law firms to expand its UK legal practice, including hiring Dechert partner Monica Gogna as its new head of financial regulation, and adding Ashurst data protection counsel Gita Shivarattan to lead its legal data protection team.

Read more:

Deloitte adds contracts team, legal biz services unit seeing 'tremendous growth'UnitedLex taps former Deloitte leader as demand for services grows

Mayer Brown lands EY tax-focused energy lead in Houston