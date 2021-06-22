FAA exemption depends on workers, not movement of goods - 11th Circ.

Summary

Summary Related documents Ruling deepens circuit split on scope of exemption

(Reuters) - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said that whether transportation workers are "engaged in interstate commerce" and thus exempt from arbitrating employment disputes depends on the scope of their work, and not the movement of goods they transport.

A three-judge panel agreed with Partsfleet LLC, which delivers auto parts to retailers, that a Florida federal judge wrongly focused on the interstate movement of its products rather than the intrastate nature of deliveries performed by its drivers in ruling that they were exempt from the Federal Arbitration Act in the wage-and-hour case.

The ruling deepens a circuit split over the scope of the FAA exemption, which applies to transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce. Several courts have said that what matters is whether workers cross state lines, while some others have found that the exemption applies when goods from out of state are handled by local drivers.

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis who represent Florida-based Partsfleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Charles Morgan of Morgan & Morgan, who represents the named plaintiff in the proposed class action, Curtis Hamrick.

Hamrick in a 2019 complaint accused Partsfleet of misclassifying its delivery drivers as independent contractors and depriving them of overtime pay in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Hamrick used his personal vehicle to deliver auto parts from a warehouse to local retailers.

Hamrick and other Partsfleet drivers had signed agreements to arbitrate any legal disputes with the company, according to court filings. Partsfleet moved to compel individual arbitration of Hamrick's claims.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger in Orlando denied the motion in 2019. Berger found that because Hamrick delivered goods that had come from outside of Florida, he was a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce and could not be forced into arbitration.

Berger cited a 2005 11th Circuit ruling in Hill v. Rent-A-Center Inc, which said workers qualify for the FAA exemption when they "actually engage" in foreign or interstate commerce. Hill applied to Partsfleet drivers, the judge said, because they were directly involved in the interstate movement of goods by providing last-mile delivery services.

Partsfleet appealed, and the 11th Circuit on Tuesday reversed Berger, saying she misapplied the Hill ruling. The court in Hill correctly concluded that the FAA exemption hinges on the type of work in which a class of workers is engaged, while Berger focused on the movement of goods delivered by Partsfleet drivers, the panel said.

"The transportation worker exemption applies only if the worker belongs to a class of workers in the transportation industry and the class of workers actually engages in foreign or interstate commerce," Circuit Judge Robert Luck wrote.

The court remanded the case to Berger to reconsider Partsfleet's motion under the proper standard.

The panel included Circuit Judges Elizabeth Branch and Ed Carnes.

The case is Hamrick v. Partsfleet LLC, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-13339.

For Hamrick: Charles Morgan of Morgan & Morgan

For Partsfleet: Eric Magnus of Jackson Lewis