FAA taps Saab exec, ex-Rolls-Royce lawyer as chief counsel

Summary Marc Nichols was general counsel for Sweden-based defense technology company Saab

He also worked as senior attorney for Rolls-Royce's defense and aerospace sector

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has turned to Marc Nichols, a former legal counsel for Rolls-Royce and an executive for Swedish defense technology company Saab Inc., to serve as the agency’s chief counsel.

He was sworn in on Wednesday, succeeding acting FAA chief counsel Mark Bury, who is now listed on the FAA website as deputy chief counsel for operations. Nichols was not immediately available for comment.

Nichols will advise on agency operations and work closely with the Department of Transportation Office of general counsel on issues of national significance to the aviation industry, the agency said in an announcement Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The FAA's safety oversight efforts have come under criticism after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. Congress also passed sweeping reforms in December 2020 to how the FAA certifies new airplanes that the agency is still implementing. The FAA has also been grappling with safety issues tied to the pandemic.

Nichols most recently served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Saab, where he provided counsel to business units in North America. Before joining Saab in 2018, he was legal counsel and director of compliance for Rolls-Royce’s defense and aerospace sector for seven years.

Read more:

U.S. FAA names WestJet official as new aviation safety chief

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.