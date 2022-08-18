Facebook's WilmerHale team seeks $2.7 mln in fees in data-scraping case

Signage is seen outside of the law firm WilmerHale in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Firm said California data law permits recovery of fees in case

Defendant BrandTotal will oppose fee petition

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc have asked a California federal judge to award more than $2.73 million in legal fees for their work on a lawsuit accusing an Israeli company of unlawfully scraping user and advertising information from the popular social media site.

Meta's legal team at U.S. law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr argued in a San Francisco court filing Wednesday that the fees they seek under a California state computer data and fraud law are justified.

Meta sued advertising analytics company BrandTotal Ltd in 2020 and won a court ruling in May that Meta said in court filings had "shut down [BrandTotal's] entire scraping operation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Wilmer attorneys including partner Sonal Mehta, a lead tech and intellectual property lawyer at the firm, said Meta negotiated fixed fees for parts of the legal work and that the overall amount sought "reflects a discount from WilmerHale’s standard billing rates."

A representative from Meta on Thursday declined to comment, and a spokesperson for BrandTotal did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A lawyer for BrandTotal, Rudy Telscher of Husch Blackwell in St. Louis, told Reuters his client will oppose Meta's fee bid.

Telscher said "we do not believe the conduct was of a nature warranting fees and certainly not at the level that Facebook seeks."

BrandTotal will ask the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take up the underlying legal issues, he said. The case raises issues over whether "social media companies, like Facebook, can contractually prevent users from selling data they own under the California Consumer Protection Act to companies like BrandTotal," Telscher said.

Meta's complaint alleged BrandTotal's automated data harvesting using browser extensions and mobile applications violated the California Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act, the state's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and Facebook's terms of service.

Wilmer said it spent more than 4,200 hours on the litigation. Mehta, the highest biller shown in the petition for fees, charged $1,200 an hour.

It said its fee arrangement included fixed-fee amounts of $480,000 for "ongoing case strategy and communications"; $750,000 for "offensive expert discovery"; and $325,000 for Meta's motion for summary judgment.

The case is Meta Platforms Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, Case No. 3:20-CV-07182-JCS.

For Meta: Sonal Mehta of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

For BrandTotal: Rudy Telscher of Husch Blackwell

Read more:

Lawyer David Boies bills $1,950 hourly in Google case, court filing shows

Covington law firm discloses $2,500 top hourly rate in new Ukraine contract

Lawyer's $2,465 hourly rate draws objection in J&J talc bankruptcy case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.