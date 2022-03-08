Factbox: Global law firms in Russia react to Ukraine invasion

People walk at the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia February 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) - At least 20 international law firms were operating in Moscow before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, setting off waves of Western sanctions. Some firms have said they are closing their Moscow offices due to the invasion. Others said they are still considering their next steps, including the future of their work for Russian clients.

LAW FIRMS CLOSING MOSCOW OFFICES

Norton Rose Fulbright, one of the largest law firms in the world with more than 2,800 lawyers, said this week it will close its 15-lawyer Moscow office "as quickly as we can, in compliance with our professional obligations." The firm said it was reviewing its relationships with clients connected to the Russian government.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

London-founded Linklaters said it was closing its Moscow office, where its website said it had more than 70 attorneys. The firm said it will decline to represent any entities under the influence or control of President Vladimir Putin's regime.

FIRMS SUSPENDING OR REVIEWING OPERATIONS

New York-founded Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton said it is temporarily shutting down operations in Moscow, "pending further developments." It is also ending its representation of Russian government and state-owned entities and complying with sanctions, the firm said.

Debevoise & Plimpton, another New York firm, said it was "conducting a review of the status of our Moscow office." The firm said it would not take on any new clients in Moscow and has terminated some client relationships.

Baker Botts, a Texas-founded law firm, said it was "actively examining" its future in Russia.

Baker McKenzie, a global firm with more than 4,000 lawyers, said it was "reviewing and adjusting our Russia-related operations and client work."

CMS, a UK-founded law firm operating in more than 40 countries, said its Moscow office is "under critical review."

Philadelphia-founded Dechert is "currently reviewing our presence in Moscow," a firm spokesperson said.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer said the London-founded firm continues to "assess the impact on our Moscow office as a matter of priority."

Swedish law firm Mannheimer Swartling said it has suspended all Russian operations and was analyzing whether it can leave the market.

STAYING OPEN FOR NOW

Herbert Smith Freehills, a UK law firm, said its Moscow office remains open, but it will no longer represent certain Russian clients or take on certain work.

Hogan Lovells, a law firm with both U.S. and UK roots, said it is able "to continue to operate our Moscow office." The firm said it was continually evaluating its operations and its work in light of new laws and sanctions.

White & Case, a New York-founded firm, said its Moscow office is open but it is no longer representing certain Russian and Belarusian clients.

OTHER LAW FIRMS IN MOSCOW

Other international law firms have issued statements following the invasion but have not commented publicly on their plans in Moscow, including Allen & Overy; Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner; Eversheds Sutherland; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; and Winston & Strawn.

Dentons, a global law firm that boasts more than 12,000 lawyers across 80 countries, said commenting on its plans "could compromise the interests of our people and our clients who live and work in the region."

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld; DLA Piper; Latham & Watkins; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Squire Patton Boggs, all U.S. law firms with Moscow offices, did not respond to requests for comment.

Canadian-UK firm Gowling WLG also did not respond to questions about its Moscow plans.

(NOTE: Updated with details on additional firms.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.