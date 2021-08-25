Faegre Drinker taps Minnesota U.S. Attorney who prosecuted 2017 mosque bombing

The logo of law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Wednesday announced that it continues to bolster its litigation practice with the addition of two former federal prosecutors, including the former Minnesota U.S. Attorney.

Erica MacDonald, who served as Minnesota's lead federal prosecutor from June 2018 to February 2021, is joining the firm as a partner in its Minneapolis office on Sept. 7. Prior to her appointment by former President Donald Trump, MacDonald was a state court judge.

Her arrival at the firm will be preceded by Henry Van Dyck, who oversaw some of the U.S. Justice Department's corporate criminal cases during his stint as the principal assistant chief of the DOJ's market integrity and major frauds unit. Van Dyck is joining Faegre Drinker's Washington, D.C., office as a partner on Aug. 30.

MacDonald said she is excited to build a private practice at Faegre Drinker after 20 years in government service.

"The firm culture embraces excellence in legal service without arrogance," MacDonald said.

In a joint statement, Faegre Drinker co-chairs Andrew Kassner and Tom Froehle hailed MacDonald and Van Dyck as "elite talents who bring decades of experience gained from their highly distinguished careers in public service."

With MacDonald and Van Dyck on board, Faegre Drinker said it has added nine partners to its litigation group this year, including a group of four partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner who joined in June. Faegre Drinker says it has 250 litigators.

As U.S. Attorney, MacDonald secured the December conviction of an Illinois woman who bombed the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota. The bombing caused no injuries even though worshippers were in the building, prosecutors said.

Emily Claire Hari faces a mandatory minimum 30 years in prison, prosecutors said. Emily Claire Hari began identifying herself as a woman this month, according to court records.

Van Dyck played a role in the prosecution of two Virginia attorneys who were convicted and sentenced for their roles in attempting to extort $200 million from a company that makes a chemical used in Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller. A federal judge in Charlottesville sentenced Daniel Kincheloe and Timothy Litzenburg to a respective one and two years in prison in September.

