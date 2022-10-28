Fake California lawyer preyed on clients for years, state bar says

Related documents Seizure order View















(Reuters) - A Los Angeles man faked being a lawyer for at least five years and stole the identities of real attorneys in order to fool clients, according to bar officials in the state who said they have seized his phony practices.

The State Bar of California on Thursday said Peter Shah, also known as Peter Sharokhi and Pedram Sharokhi, practiced law without a license and forged the signatures of both clients and other attorneys as part of his scheme. He operated under the guise of more than a dozen law firm and other business names, the state bar said.

Shah could not be reached for comment and no attorney for him could be immediately identified.

Bar officials said they had seized his practices in a joint effort with the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Neither agency responded to requests for comment, and Shah does not appear to have been criminally charged.

Agustin Hernandez, the bar's assistant chief trial counsel, said people who pose as lawyers "try to stay one step ahead of law enforcement, one step ahead of the state bar, and they'll change their business name just to throw us off." He said the extent of Shah's alleged deception was unusual.

The bar issued cease-and-desist notices to Shah in 2017 after it became aware of his unauthorized practice, according to court records.

In one instance, Shah allegedly hired an attorney to work with him who believed Shah was a lawyer, only to steal the attorney's identity to illegally practice law.

In another case, bar officials said Shah secured a $25,000 personal injury settlement for a client who believed he was a legitimate lawyer and never told the man.

According to Hernandez, Shah was expelled from law school and never received his J.D. The number of his victims is unknown, he said.

Bar officials seized a number of client files and computers in Shah's Porter Ranch office, according to Thursday's announcement.

The case is State Bar of California v. Peter Shah, Superior Court of California, No. 22CHCP00360.

For Shah: NA

For the California Bar: George Cardona and Christopher Jagard

