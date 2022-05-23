FDIC attorney sues federal agency for gender pay discrimination

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) logo is seen at the FDIC headquarters in Washington. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

Megan Borovicka said she was paid less than men in similar positions

She also said her superiors made sexist remarks to her on various occasions

(Reuters) - A former Morgan, Lewis & Bockius attorney who now works at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) in San Francisco has sued the federal agency for pay discrimination, claiming she is under-compensated compared to her male counterparts.

Megan Borovicka filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., federal court on Friday saying she was offered a starting base salary of just over $120,000 in 2014, below the starting salaries of her male coworkers.

A spokesperson for the FDIC declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Before starting her position at the FDIC, San Francisco-based Borovicka was paid $265,000 while working as a labor and employment attorney at Morgan Lewis, per the filing. She said she noted this to hiring managers before taking her position.

FDIC rules state that a new employee will receive a rate above the minimum basic pay if the employee "is or was receiving a higher rate of pay (highest previous rate) in a related field," the filing said.

The FDIC's HR department initially used this pay setting policy to recommend that Borovicka be paid a $150,000 base salary, she claimed. Her supervisors did not offer her that salary, though they used the policy to determine male lawyers' pay, per the filing.

The lawsuit says one male attorney with similar job duties to Borovicka made more than $185,000 at the FDIC after a $190,000 salary at his last job. Another with no previous employment law experience made a base salary at the agency nearly $45,000 higher than Borovicka's, the filing said.

In her eight years of working at the FDIC, Borovicka says she consistently had a lower base salary than all but two of her male counterparts.

She also claimed in the filing that she was subject to sexist comments from her superiors.

"We look forward to bringing these comparisons before a jury — and to seeing whether the FDIC cares to defend its bias, not to mention the offensive and discriminatory comments made to Megan by management,” said Anita Mazumdar Chambers, a principal of The Employment Law Group and one of Borovicka's attorneys.

The case is Borovicka v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-01417

For Borovicka: Scott Oswald and Anita Chambers of The Employment Law Group

For the FDIC: Not available

