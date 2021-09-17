Fear and the overwritten appellate brief

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

September 17, 2021 - Baz Luhrmann's 1992 romantic comedy "Strictly Ballroom" features the tagline, "A life lived in fear . . . is a life half lived." The appellate corollary would be, "A brief written in fear is a brief half overwritten." Fear of what, you ask? What could an intrepid appellate lawyer, insulated by volumes of statutes, reporters and law reviews, possibly fear that could affect the quality of written advocacy?

If overly long, overly dense and overly complicated briefs are any indication, the answer is everyone and everything: clients, trial lawyers, judges, the Bluebook, and the possibility that the omitted issue, argument, record citation or legal authority is the one that, against all odds, might have carried the day.

Fear comes in many forms. An anxious apprehension about a bad outcome. Disquiet that someone may be disappointed in one's performance. Even extreme reverence or awe. Appellate lawyers are especially prone to such fears because of their typical temperament and the nature of the process. We are a cautious, contemplative lot, with a tendency to exhaust the legal and record resources available in preparing briefs. Appellate timelines (even without extensions) allow long periods for arguments, concerns, and potentialities to roll around one's mind and for drafts to be exchanged with clients and co-counsel. This means there is plenty of time for self-doubt and second-guessing — the cracks that let fear seep in.

Such fears can overwhelm the appellate lawyer's ability to exercise independent judgment about what issues, arguments, rhetoric, and citations are necessary and appropriate on appeal. As Frank Herbert wrote in his novel "Dune," "Fear is the mind-killer." The fears tend to beget defeat, because they lead lawyers to make arguments that not only fail themselves, but also strain the limits of comprehension, forfeit the reader's goodwill and sap the strength of the stronger elements of the lawyer's presentation. Such fears need to be understood, faced, and checked if the right arguments are to be made to the right tribunal at the right time.

The deepest fear is of the client, who pays the bills. Clients often want to have their story told, whether or not the appellate court is the place to do that. The client's story may be laced with anger and indignation, compounded by grudges against the opposing party or counsel or even the trial court. The appellate lawyer fears being perceived as weak and ineffective, if not disrespectful of the client's wishes or even incompetent.

While trial lawyers may face client issues, appellate lawyers have an added layer of alternative agendas: the trial lawyers themselves. Trial lawyers have lived the case and, as one would expect, formed strong views of its strengths and weaknesses; they naturally desire a second round on issues they thought they should have won below. The appellate lawyer must filter these arguments through the appellate lens, including consideration of preservation of errors, standards of review, outcome determinativeness, and an understanding of how appellate judges think. The appellate lawyer fears second-guessing or antagonizing the lawyer who referred the appeal (and possibly other appeals before and after) and of being seen as a soft johnny-come-lately who just doesn't listen.

Fear of judges consists largely of anxiety about how to convince them of the strength of one's arguments on appeal. Much undue repetition in briefing results from fear that the judges will misapprehend (or just miss) an argument the first time it is made, leading to reiteration in different sections or even a single paragraph of the brief. Some of this repetitiveness is even taught by law schools' legal-writing instructors.

Appellate advocates' greatest fear may be of leaving anything on the table—issues, arguments, authorities, facts. Whether out of a concern for malpractice liability or just forgone opportunities, they may resort to throwing lots of mud in the hope that something sticks somewhere, instead of concentrating fire.

Fear of omission results in making colorable but weak arguments that can and often do distract from the winning ones. The likelihood that third-tier arguments will prevail when better ones won't is small; as sportswriter Hugh E. Keough used to say, "The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that is the way to bet." Yet we sometimes convince ourselves (or let ourselves be convinced) that unnecessary, marginal, or cumulative issues or arguments "can't hurt."

Oh, they can. As Judge Ruggero J. Aldisert wrote in his chart "Litmus Test: Number of Issues in the Brief" in "Winning on Appeal" (NITA rev. 1st ed. 1996), the number of issues is inversely proportional to the presumed validity of any particular one, ranging from three issues ("Presumably arguable points. The lawyer is primo.") to eight or more issues ("Strong presumption that no point is worthwhile.").

Fear of omission also presents itself as cumulative citations from the controlling jurisdiction when less would have been sufficient, or not-so-persuasive citations to courts of low rank from outside the jurisdiction, or secondary authorities where none would even be needed. The "weight of precedent" or gravitas of a brief is not a function of the amount of paper required to print it, and undue density and heft is numbing, not persuasive.

A final fear of appellate lawyers is of not looking like one, that is, of deviating from some perceived external standard of appellate excellence. This takes several forms. One is the anxiety that a story told without precision will not seem lawyerly, even though the "precision" really means inconsequential factual detail that comes at the expense of telling the story in a meaningful and coherent fashion. Providing detailed facts warrants that those facts will be important; when that turns out not to be the case, the reader feels cheated of mental resources.

Then there are quirks that come from anxiety about being thought to have misrepresented something. For example, there is the long block quotation that no one will read, with italicization of key language that should have been presented as a brief textual quotation with confident, competent paraphrasing of the rest. Or there is a gratuitous parenthetical notation "(emphasis in original)" that should be presumed from the absence of a contrary indication. Even the Bluebook does not require such paranoia.

And while we are on the Bluebook, a fair number of appellate lawyers are former law-review editors and therefore Bluebook fetishists. They often fear that departing from the Bluebook's arcana will be interpreted as sloppiness or ignorance, particularly by judicial clerks with the same background. But the Bluebook was originally created for unread law-review footnotes, not appellate-brief text.

Case citations become a blot on the brief because they are bedeviled by unhelpful and ever-longer alphanumeric case numbers, nested sets of quotation marks, and daisy chains of parentheticals explicating how the quoted language was altered. To address the latter two problems, in 2017 FTC appellate lawyer Jack Metzler proposed replacing such clutter with the parenthetical "(cleaned up)." Thousands of decisions later, "cleaned up" reached the U.S. Supreme Court in Justice Clarence Thomas's February 2021 opinion in Brownback v. King.

Appellate lawyers consumed by fear need to take a deep breath and remember their overarching professional and ethical obligation: to zealously represent their clients' interests in the appellate courts, a forum that appellate advocates are best suited to understand. The zeal must be in insisting on making the arguments that best serve those interests, and in trimming aspects of the presentation that do not. The power of that zeal may be the best antidote to fear.

