Federal Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley to retire next March

(Reuters) - U.S. Circuit Judge Kathleen O'Malley of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will retire next March, according to a list of future judicial vacancies on the U.S. Courts website.

O'Malley, 64, was appointed by then-President Barack Obama in 2010, and was previously a judge at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio after being appointed by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Her retirement gives President Joe Biden the chance to choose a second judge for the patent-heavy appeals court, and makes the Federal Circuit the first federal appeals court to have two vacancies during his presidency.

Another Biden nominee, former Perkins Coie litigator Tiffany Cunningham, became the court's first Black judge after the Senate confirmed her July 19. Cunningham replaced Circuit Judge Evan Wallach, who took senior status in May.

The Federal Circuit is the only appellate court that hears patent cases. They make up over half of the court's docket, but it also has nationwide jurisdiction over fields including international trade, government contracts, and trademark law.

The Federal Circuit clerk's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on O'Malley's retirement.

Before becoming a judge, O'Malley was an assistant attorney general for the State of Ohio and practiced at Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, focusing on complex commercial and IP litigation. She also clerked for Circuit Judge Nathaniel Jones of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and received her law degree from Case Western Reserve University and undergraduate degree from Kenyon College.

O'Malley's most notable opinions include rulings for Oracle in a multi-billion dollar copyright dispute with Google, finding in 2014 that Oracle's Java API was copyrightable and in 2018 that Google didn't make fair use of it in the Android operating system. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the latter ruling in April, finding Google made fair use of the software code.

The U.S. Courts website says O'Malley will retire on March 11, 2022.

