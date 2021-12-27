Fellowship will teach legal educators to use data in building diversity

Summary AccessLex Institute and the Southern Education Foundation will sponsor six fellows

Law professors and administrators will focus on data-driven projects

(Reuters) - A new fellowship program will train law school professors and administrators in the use of data and experimental design, in an attempt to address a lack of diversity in law schools and the industry at large.

AccessLex Institute and the Southern Educational Foundation, two education-focused non-profits, have partnered to launch the Professionals in Legal Education Developing Greater Equity Fellowship (PLEDGE).

Six PLEDGE fellows will form two-person teams and spend 18 months developing projects to improve diversity in admissions, law student academic performance or bar exam preparation. They'll be trained in the use of data in diversity and inclusion work.

The fellowship is the latest diversity initiative from AccessLex. The organization last month introduced a program that will give law school applicants from underrepresented groups who fall short of admissions criteria a guaranteed seat at a partner law school, provided they complete a year of preparation first.

Recent data from the American Bar Association show that the legal profession is far less diverse than the broader U.S. population.

Lawyers of color now comprise nearly 15% of attorneys in the country, yet minorities are 40% of the U.S. population, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Law schools are more diverse than the profession as a whole, but still lag. In 2020, students of color accounted for only about a third of J.D. enrollment, according to the ABA.

PLEDGE fellows will receive a $5,000 stipend and up to $25,000 to execute their research projects.

