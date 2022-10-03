Fennemore expands again in California, absorbing Orange County firm















(Reuters) - Midsize regional law firm Fennemore Craig is once again growing in California with a new office and three lawyers from a small law firm focused on agriculture businesses.

Fennemore, which has about 250 lawyers, said Monday the lawyers and staff from Rynn & Janowsky have joined in a deal that took effect Oct. 1. Rynn & Janowsky is in the process of winding down, according to a Fennemore spokesperson.

The move gives Fennemore an office in Orange County, its ninth in California and 15th overall, according to the firm.

Law firm combinations are up so far in 2022 compared to 2021, according to consultancy Fairfax Associates. In figures released Monday, Fairfax said there were 37 completed mergers in the first three quarters of this year, compared to 33 at this point in 2021.

Smaller firms are driving the most merger activity. Fairfax, which tracks completed deals, said 67% of the 12 mergers in the third quarter of 2022 involved firms between five and 20 lawyers.

The largest deal of the quarter, according to Fairfax, was Fennemore's July 1 combination with 56-lawyer Bay Area firm Wendel Rosen. Fennemore gained three offices in Northern California in the deal.

The Phoenix-founded firm added two offices in Southern California when hiring 25 lawyers from law firm Gresham Savage Nolan & Tilden in April. Fennemore also absorbed seven lawyers from small Denver firm Reilly in 2021 and merged with 50-lawyer Central California firm Dowling Aaron in 2020.

