Fenwick adds antitrust muscle in D.C., hiring Skadden counsel

A UBS employee works in the UBS "fintech lab" at Canary Wharf in London, Britain, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay - D1BEUHXBTXAA

Summary

Summary Law firms Fenwick is riding surge in tech and life sciences work, chairman says

Firm expects to add more attorneys in Washington, D.C., where it still has no physical office The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Fenwick & West on Tuesday expanded its antitrust bench with a new partner in Washington, D.C., hiring a former counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as regulatory and enforcement pressures are expected to ratchet up.

Steven Albertson said in a statement that Fenwick's "platform presents great opportunities to grow my practice, and I'm looking forward to helping our clients succeed in an increasingly regulatory-focused environment."

Silicon Valley-founded Fenwick, known for tech industry clients ranging from Cisco Systems Inc and Intuit Inc to Facebook Inc and Electronic Arts Inc, does not have a physical office in D.C., where an expected increase in antitrust scrutiny is driving competition among law firms to lure veteran practitioners.

"Our tech and life sciences clients are driving another strong year for the firm, continuing our tremendous growth trajectory over the past few years," Fenwick chairman Richard Dickson said in an email.

Dickson added: "We are continuing to invest in strategic areas to better serve our clients, and expect to add additional legal talent in the Washington, D.C., region, particularly as we add depth to our regulatory practice areas. We're excited to have Steve join and help expand and broaden our antitrust efforts."

Albertson was not immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Fenwick's profits last year soared to new highs amid a surge in technology-related client matters. Revenue at the firm reached $543 million, up 15%, and profits per equity partner grew more than 31% to $2.84 million, The American Lawyer reported in February.

Fenwick said Albertson represents clients in technology and life sciences on matters involving mergers and acquisitions. The firm said Albertson has "extensive involvement" in helping clients navigate merger review at the U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission.

"Our M&A activity has grown significantly in recent years, and our top-ranked M&A team will be partnering with Steve to assist clients with their antitrust counseling and compliance needs," Fenwick corporate practice chair Alan Smith said in a statement. "Steve is a great collaborative fit and brings exciting opportunities for our antitrust regulatory practice."

Read more:

Antitrust hiring spree continues as Mayer Brown taps FTC vet