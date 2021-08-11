Filings show Big Law pay, clients for Biden ambassador picks

Julissa Reynoso, pictured here as Chief of Staff to Jill Biden, is nomiated as ambassador to Spain. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - Newly disclosed financial and ethics records from four of President Joe Biden's U.S. ambassador nominees provide a glimpse at compensation and clientele at small and large law firms.

Former Winston & Strawn partner Julissa Reynoso, the administration's pick to serve as the top diplomat to Spain and Andorra, disclosed receiving $1.5 million in partnership share on a financial report that was released on Wednesday.

Mayer Brown's Mark Gitenstein, picked to serve as the U.S. envoy to the European Union, said on his disclosure he was performing only de minimis work for the firm as a senior counsel since 2018. Gitenstein, a former partner and special counsel at the firm for nearly 30 years, reported $35,000 in annual retirement payments from the firm.

Financial disclosures are mandatory public filings for many executive nominees and other high-ranking U.S. officials. They can offer a peek at otherwise undisclosed payment schemes at law schools, in-house legal departments and law firms.

Lawyers are generally prohibited from participating in matters, for at least one year, that involved their former law firm. Many of Biden's ambassador nominees so far are career foreign civil servants.

Gitenstein, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Romania from 2009 to 2012, did not respond to a message seeking comment. His practice at Mayer Brown has focused on international trade. Before he joined the firm in 1989, he served as counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Reynoso, who left Winston in January to serve as chief of staff to Jill Biden, was not reached for comment. Her law practice focused on international arbitration and commercial litigation.

At the firm, she provided legal services to clients including Mexico City-based Pemex Procurement International; the municipality of San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Denham Capital Management, based in Houston, Texas. From 2012 to 2014, she served as the U.S. ambassador to Uruguay.

Both nominees face confirmation proceedings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Hearing dates have not been publicly set.

Biden's nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to Slovenia, Jamie Harpootlian, is of counsel to the Columbia, South Carolina law firm Richard A. Harpootlian P.A., which her husband owns. Her disclosure showed about $67,000 in salary for work that she said included research, writing and advising the firm.

The disclosure noted her husband's law firm income in a range from $1 million to $5 million. Jamie Harpootlian did not return a message seeking comment.

The Biden administration's pick for ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, the Democratic majority leader in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, runs a solo practitioner law office near Boston.

Her disclosure, released on Wednesday, said "in my limited part-time practice, I refer personal injury cases to other firms."

Cronin's filing said she had two cases pending that she referred to other attorneys. "The fees for those cases are not ascertainable but will reflect one-third of any fee generated as a result of the settlement," the disclosure said.

She was not immediately reached for comment.

