Finance partners leave Cahill law firm for Paul Hastings in New York















May 22(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Monday that three finance partners whose clients have included JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc have joined the firm from Cahill Gordon & Reindel.

Paul Hastings hired Marc Lashbrook, Josh Zelig and David Barash as partners in New York, which is the Los Angeles-founded firm's biggest office.

The hires are the latest in a series of finance partners Paul Hastings has brought on from rival firms over the past year, including four partners from Latham & Watkins in London and three from Weil, Gotshal & Manges in London and New York.

Zelig said the team's move to Paul Hastings was primarily driven by the opportunity to join a firm with a "larger and more diverse finance practice."

The lawyers' practices focus on financing transactions including debt and equity offerings, direct lending, bank financings and leveraged buyouts.

A Cahill spokesperson said the firm wishes its departing partners well.











