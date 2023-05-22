Finance partners leave Cahill law firm for Paul Hastings in New York

Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C.
Signage is seen outside of the Paul Hastings law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 22(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul Hastings said Monday that three finance partners whose clients have included JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc have joined the firm from Cahill Gordon & Reindel.

Paul Hastings hired Marc Lashbrook, Josh Zelig and David Barash as partners in New York, which is the Los Angeles-founded firm's biggest office.

The hires are the latest in a series of finance partners Paul Hastings has brought on from rival firms over the past year, including four partners from Latham & Watkins in London and three from Weil, Gotshal & Manges in London and New York.

Zelig said the team's move to Paul Hastings was primarily driven by the opportunity to join a firm with a "larger and more diverse finance practice."

The lawyers' practices focus on financing transactions including debt and equity offerings, direct lending, bank financings and leveraged buyouts.

A Cahill spokesperson said the firm wishes its departing partners well.

