Fired Texas law dean sues school for gender bias, retaliation

(Reuters) - A former dean of the Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law sued the Houston university’s board of regents and other top administrators on Wednesday, alleging she was treated unfairly because she is a woman and ousted in June without cause.

Plaintiff Joan Bullock said in her Houston federal court lawsuit that she was stripped of her tenured position on the faculty after being replaced as dean, while previous male deans were allowed to remain on the faculty after their deanships ended.

A Texas Southern University spokeswoman declined to comment Thursday.

Bullock became the first woman to lead the law school when she was hired in July 2019. Her lawsuit said she made successful efforts to stabilize the school following a series of setbacks related to its admissions process.

“In stark contrast to [the university’s] treatment of all of the male deans, in exchange for Bullock’s efforts, hard work, and avoidance of controversy, defendants fired Bullock without cause and made her into a public scapegoat,” it said.

The American Bar Association in 2017 found the law school out of compliance with several of its accreditation standards, including one requiring schools to maintain “sound admissions policies.” The ABA said Texas Southern was back in compliance in August 2020, a year after Bullock became dean.

A 2019 internal investigation by the university found various improprieties within the law school’s admissions department, including evidence of bribery. The admissions dean who was allegedly responsible was charged with theft and fired. The criminal case against him is pending. Former university president Austin Lane was ousted over his handling of the matter, though he has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Bullock’s lawsuit claims she reformed the law school’s admissions office with new hires and procedures, boosted the academic credentials of the classes brought in during her tenure and implemented new systems to identify and support struggling students.

University leaders told Bullock on June 15 that they were “taking a different direction,” firing her from the deanship and stripping her of her faculty position, she said.

“It’s unprecedented to terminate a tenured faculty member,” said Bullock’s attorney Dorian Vandenberg-Rodes, who maintains that the university acted without just cause.

