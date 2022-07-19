Firm founded by ex-Boies Schiller leader poised to open in N.Y.

The Empire State Building and Manhattan skyline are pictured in midtown Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Pallas Partners, the London-based law firm launched earlier this year by a group of former Boies Schiller Flexner lawyers, said Tuesday it is opening an office in New York with the addition of another Boies Schiller partner.

Leading Pallas Partners' s new office will be Duane Loft, an 11-year veteran of New York-based Boies Schiller, according to his LinkedIn profile. Loft's clients include creditors in Chapter 11 cases, including satellite operator Intelsat SA.

Opening an office in New York was always a part of the plan, said Natasha Harrison, the firm's founder and managing partner.

"We were never going to be just a London boutique," Harrison said. "It was always going to be a London-New York law firm."

Harrison is a former co-managing partner and deputy chair of Boies Schiller. When she left the firm earlier this year to found Pallas Partners, nearly all of the 17 lawyers in Boies Schiller's London office joined her there.

Since then, Pallas Partners has grown to 21 lawyers, Harrison said. She said she expects to have a "core group" of three to four lawyers in the firm's New York office, including Loft, when it opens.

In regards to the timing of Loft's exit from Boies Schiller, Harrison said the firm is still "discussing an exit that works best for Pallas and works best for Boies Schiller."

A spokesperson for Boies Schiller did not respond to a request for comment. Since 2020, the firm co-founded by prominent lawyer David Boies has seen more than 70 attorneys leave, including several high-ranking partners and rainmakers.

In addition to the London office departures, Boies Schiller lost the leader of its sports and gaming practice to Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and the head of its global investigations and white collar defense practice to Morrison & Foerster earlier this year.

Another partner, William Marsillo, left Boies Schiller to become general counsel at PrimeLine Utility Services. The firm's co-general counsel, Ilana Miller, is "taking some time off from the practice of law," according to an internal memo Reuters viewed in May.

