Five ways to effectively navigate litigation with state attorneys general

April 12, 2023 - In a recent two-part series, we discussed five reasons companies and their outside counsel must approach state attorney general actions differently than typical litigation.

But once a state attorney general initiates a lawsuit against an organization, it is not enough for the defendant and its counsel to understand how this litigation will likely differ from typical litigation; they must actually litigate the case. In the sections below, we analyze five ways to effectively navigate that process from the defense's perspective.

1. Determine the state attorney general’s goals for the litigation

Different factors motivate state attorneys general when they bring a lawsuit; for example, they may hope to stop conduct they believe is unlawful by securing injunctive relief. Other times, they may hope to maximize civil fines to punish someone they see as a bad actor or return money to their constituents or the public coffers. Other times, they may seek to generate headlines that effectuate their policy preferences and garner positive publicity.

Tailoring a strategy to address the state attorney general's motivations often enables defendants to resolve litigation sooner and on better terms than by engaging in scorched-earth litigation on one side of the spectrum or via attempted appeasement on the other. Indeed, minimal benefit will be realized through early settlement that, for instance, focuses primarily on injunctive relief when the state attorney general is aiming for a large civil fine. However, offering a large monetary settlement to an attorney general who desires injunctive relief can be a mistake because the attorney general is likely to insist upon that monetary payment after it has been offered — plus the injunctive relief the office is seeking.

That begs the question: How can a defendant determine the state attorney general's motives? First, a defendant must identify who inside the office is driving the litigation. Is it the state attorney general, a senior staffer upon whom the attorney general has conferred autonomy and discretion, a sister state agency, a federal agency, an outside plaintiffs' firm, a nonprofit, a constituent group, or line-level staff within the attorney general's office?

Next, a defendant must determine the true decisionmaker regarding the litigation; although state attorneys general are usually the ultimate decisionmakers, they frequently defer to senior officials or mid-level attorneys actively managing a case. In some cases, plaintiffs' firms serving as outside counsel for state attorneys general have an outsized influence on settlement terms and are motivated by considerations, like attorney fees, that diverge from the policy preferences or other factors animating the office. These disparate preferences can complicate mediation or settlement negotiations.

2. Meet with the state attorney general’s office early on

It can be worthwhile for defense counsel to meet with representatives from the office early in the litigation to learn who and what is driving the litigation. This meeting can also help build rapport between defense counsel and the office, which will often go much farther in helping resolve litigation on favorable terms than it does in private litigation.

The defendant should be prepared to address the conduct the attorney general's office alleges is unlawful and arrive with proposals (at least in principle) directly responsive to the conduct at issue. Attorneys in the case would not react favorably when defendants do not take the claims they have alleged seriously and instead try to broker a resolution based on personal connections or through check-writing alone.

Instead, defense counsel should communicate that their client appreciates the attorney general's concerns and takes them seriously. Defense counsel's communications should show that their client wants to understand specifically what the office deems problematic, including whether any consumer complaints precipitated the filing of the action.

Defense counsel, however, generally should not concede that the client engaged in any unlawful misconduct. Attorney general staff know that defense counsel have a duty to represent their clients zealously. Consequently, they do not expect defense counsel to agree with them immediately, but they do expect defense counsel to be respectful, measured, open, and willing to listen to why the office finds particular conduct unlawful.

3. Use open records laws as a discovery tool

Defendants can use open records requests to uncover non-privileged information to help shape the defense strategy — if they comply with any applicable ethical obligations regarding communicating with the attorney general's office.

Importantly, defense counsel can obtain this information early in the litigation before discovery begins. The requested information need not be relevant to the claims against their client, nor must they make only one round of requests.

For instance, defendants can use open records requests to obtain information to pressure state attorneys general and create settlement leverage. Open records requests can seek to identify the source of complaints regarding the conduct that led to a suit's filing. If the sources for those complaints are problematic for the office or contain inaccurate data or statements cited in a pleading, defendants may have a new front on which to attack the state attorney general and can create leverage through sharing with the line-level attorneys the information procured.

Additionally, open records requests can uncover information from other state agencies that may be connected to the litigation, such as the agency that serves as a defendant's primary regulator. These requests are critical in states where attorney general offices cannot collect documents from other agencies in response to open records requests. In addition, they can reduce the need for defendants to subpoena other agencies, and the requests could also expose disagreements between state agencies and the attorney general's office or other communications or facts that defendants can leverage throughout the litigation.

4. Rule 30(b)(6) depositions might not be fruitful

State attorney general actions sometimes involve another significant deviation from the typical discovery rules with respect to a state attorney general's obligations to comply with a Rule 30(b)(6) deposition. As an initial matter, the case law differs from state to state regarding whether defendants can take Rule 30(b)(6) depositions of state attorney general offices and, if so, to what extent. For instance, some states allow a Rule 30(b)(6) deposition to be taken of the attorney general's office but restrict the deponent's duty to respond to information in the possession, custody, or control of the office and not of other state agencies or the state itself.

Although courts have recognized state sovereigns as "organizations" subject to depositions, courts have also ruled that a defendant's request to depose a representative from an enforcement entity may require testimony covered by various privileges, including the attorney-client privilege, the attorney work-product doctrine, and the deliberative process privilege, and restricted questioning accordingly. For these reasons, defense counsel may need to depose more individuals than is typical or use other discovery tools to determine who has first-hand knowledge of the information they are seeking.

It is never too early to evaluate the demographics, politics, and socioeconomics of a potential jury pool. Retaining a jury consultant, participating in mock juries, or enlisting a research company to survey a representative sample of local citizens can help a defendant and its counsel analyze the complicated relationship between a jury pool and its state government, which can help the defense develop themes most likely to resonate with a jury. These exercises are particularly important in attorney general litigation where the venue is often the state capital rather than the state's largest city where jury dynamics may be better understood nationally.

Another key factor to analyze is whether state employees could be overrepresented in a jury pool. A defendant must understand how its proposed trial themes and overall trial strategy may be received by jurors who themselves, or whose loved ones, work for a state agency. These jurors likely have unique perspectives on issues based on their personal involvement in state government, and whether those perspectives are helpful or challenging for a defendant can vary. A jury consultant can assist in understanding this complex dynamic.

The keys to effectively navigating state attorney general litigation

While the end goal of defending litigation brought by a state attorney general is the same as when defending litigation brought by a private plaintiff, the ways to most effectively navigate that litigation often differ markedly. Therefore, it is critical that a defendant and its counsel appreciate what drives the actions of an attorney general's office, the thinking of potential jurors, and how to use an altered mix of discovery tools skillfully to their advantage.

Ashley Taylor is a regular contributing columnist on attorney general investigations for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.