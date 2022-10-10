Florida judge sanctions Kasowitz firm in dispute with Marvel chairman’s wife

Companies

(Reuters) - A Palm Beach County, Florida judge has sanctioned law firm Kasowitz Benson Torres for failing to respond in a timely manner to the malicious prosecution lawsuit brought by the wife of Marvel Entertainment LLC chairman Ike Perlmutter.

Judge Joseph Curley on Thursday ruled that Laura Perlmutter was entitled to attorneys' fees after the Kasowitz firm and its former partner, Michael Bowen, did not file their answer by Aug. 9, as Curley had ordered.

The deadline to answer Perlmutter's suit was tucked into Curley's ruling dismissing the Kasowitz firm's bid to throw out the lawsuit. The Kasowitz firm and Bowen did not respond to Perlmutter's lawsuit until Sept. 16, 38 days after the Aug. 9 deadline, Curley held.

"Defendants are not free to ignore a court-imposed deadline in favor of their preferred schedule," Curley wrote in his ruling.

Attorneys for the Kasowitz firm and Bowen, now a partner at Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit stems from Kasowitz's representation of Toronto businessman Harold Peerenboom.

Peerenboom sued the Perlmutters, claiming they were behind mailings falsely accusing him of sexual assault and other misdeeds. The mailings were sent to the members of the Palm Beach complex where the Perlmutters and Peerenboom lived, and were at odds over the management of the complex's tennis court.

Peerenboom cited DNA evidence that purportedly linked Laura Perlmutter to the hate-mail campaign, but a judge dismissed his libel case, finding there was "no evidence whatsoever that the Perlmutters had any hand in those mailings."

Perlmutter alleged in her December lawsuit against Kasowitz and Bowen that her DNA was "illegally obtained." The Kasowitz firm and Bowen denied the allegations in their Sept. 16 answer.

Curley ordered Perlmutter and the Kasowitz firm to meet to see if they could reach an agreement on attorneys' fees. Curley said the defendants' "dilatory tactics required plaintiff to initiate unnecessary motion practice and return to court for another hearing."

An attorney for Perlmutter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Laura Perlmutter v. Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, et al., 15th Judicial Circuit Court, Florida, No. 50-2021-CA-013756-XXXX-MB.

For Perlmutter: Jay Eisenhofer and Kelly Tucker of Grant & Eisenhofer; and Joshua Dubin

For the Kasowitz firm and Bowen: Steven Katzman and Helaina Bardunias of Katzman Wasserman Bennardini & Rubinstein

