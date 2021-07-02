Florida labor lawyer tapped to head DOL unemployment office

State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, (D-Miami), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2020. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday said he would nominate Sugarman & Susskind partner Jose Javier Rodriguez, a labor lawyer and former Florida state legislator, to head the U.S. Department of Labor office that administers unemployment insurance benefits and oversees job training and apprenticeship programs.

Rodriguez, 42, who is based in Miami, has represented unions, pension and benefit funds, and workers in various types of litigation since joining Sugarman in 2018. He served in the Florida Senate for four years before losing a reelection bid to a Republican challenger last year by about 30 votes.

Rodriguez is only the latest union lawyer or official to be nominated to a post within the Biden administration. U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was the head of a trade union council in Boston before becoming the city's mayor in 2014.

Biden's nominee for general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, Jennifer Abruzzo, is special counsel to the Communication Workers of America union. She took that job in 2017 after spending most of her career at the NLRB.

And the two pending nominees for seats on the five-member NLRB are David Prouty, general counsel of the 175,000-member Service Employee International Union Local 32BJ, and Gwynne Wilcox, a partner at Levy Ratner who has represented unions for decades.

Last year, then-Senator Rodriguez testified before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee in favor of greater federal oversight of state unemployment insurance programs, and reforms aimed at modernizing the way states pay out benefits to jobless people. He warned that the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic could spur some states to "shrink, starve and ignore" their unemployment systems.

Before being elected to the Florida Senate, Rodriguez served for four years in the state House of Representatives. He previously worked as an adjunct law professor and an attorney for Florida Legal Services.

Rodriguez earned his bachelor's degree from Brown University and his law degree from Harvard Law School.