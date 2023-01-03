Florida legal market to expand again with Mintz Miami move

Summary

(Reuters) - After a handful of prominent U.S. law firms opened offices in Miami last year, another firm - Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo - has gotten the ball rolling for 2023.

Boston-founded Mintz said Tuesday that longtime Milbank partner Jim Ball has joined the firm to head the new office, which the firm's leader said will most likely open in the second half of the year.

Miami was a popular destination for out-of-town law firms to set up new offices in 2022, with firms including Kirkland & Ellis, Sidley Austin, King & Spalding and Winston & Strawn moving into the city's expanding legal market. Venable officially gained offices in Miami and two other Florida cities through a merger finalized on Jan. 1.

Ball, a capital markets and corporate lawyer whose clients have included Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will initially practice in the firm's New York office and will relocate when he is admitted to the Florida bar, according to his Mintz online bio.

Ball practiced at Milbank for more than 20 years. He was not immediately available for additional comment.

A Milbank spokesperson declined to comment on his departure.

Bob Bodian, managing member at Mintz, said he has been looking at the Miami market for about a decade and began seriously considering a move there more recently. When the opportunity came up with Ball, "that just sort of clinched it and accelerated it," he said.

The 500-lawyer firm already has clients in South Florida and others that are in the process of going there, Bodian said, without naming specific clients. He noted practice areas including sports, life sciences, healthcare, technology and private equity as draws to the city.

Other law firms that have recently entered the Miami market have also cited the migration of technology and finance clients to Florida as a driver for their own expansion. Some lawyers also have been interested in relocating to South Florida.

Mintz said it plans to grow the outpost with attorney relocations and hires.

"Just like a number of our clients want to be there, a number of attorneys want to be there as well," Bodian said.

