Florida says no to new bar exam, for now

June 28 (Reuters) - Florida will not use the new version of the bar exam when it debuts in July 2026—an early blow to the revamped test that the National Conference of Bar Examiners is currently designing.

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners said on Monday that it will stick with its current bar exam format in 2026 and will decide later whether to use the NextGen Bar Exam exam after July 2026.

Board members felt that incoming law students should know what test they will be taking when they graduate in 2026, said board chair Rachelle Munson.

“Law schools also benefit from knowing this information now as they make curriculum decisions for the class of 2026,” she added.

National Conference President Judith Gundersen said on Wednesday that her group agrees that “providing clarity for examinees is important” as the debut of the NextGen exam draws closer.

Florida is the fourth-largest bar exam jurisdiction in the country, behind New York, California, and Texas, and it appears to be the first to make a public announcement about the format of the July 2026 test. Nearly 2,800 law graduates sat for its July 2022 exam.

The National Conference has said that it will offer jurisdictions a choice between the current Uniform Bar Exam—which consists of the 200 multiple-choice question Multistate Bar Exam, the Multistate Essay Exam, and the Multistate Performance Test—and the NextGen Bar exam starting in July 2026. But within two years states will have to choose between the NextGen Bar exam or some other form of test.

Florida isn’t the only state that has shown early skepticism over the new bar exam. The State Bar of California’s Board of Trustees has endorsed a proposal to design its own test rather than use the NextGen bar exam, though the California Supreme Court has yet to act on that recommendation. Bar exam officials in New York and Texas did not immediately respond on Wednesday to requests for comment on their bar exam plans.

Florida’s current bar exam consists of the Multistate Bar Exam as well as series of essays and multiple-choice questions produced by Florida bar examiners.

The National Conference started developing the NextGen Bar Exam in 2021 with the goal of designing a more integrated exam that emphasizes legal skills over the memorization of laws. The new exam will include question sets that combine multiple-choice, short answer and essays. The National Conference in May unveiled the specific topics within seven skill areas and eight areas of the law that the new exam will cover and is pilot testing sample questions.

