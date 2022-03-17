Flush with pro bono fees, Latham, Kirkland and Cravath take the high road

Law firms Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

(Reuters) - Just because legal work is pro bono doesn’t mean the lawyers can’t get paid. Indeed, at least three firms – Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis and Cravath, Swaine & Moore – in the past year scored multimillion dollar attorneys’ fee awards for pro bono wins.

The question is, what to do with the money?

Latham came up with an unusually hands-on approach, announcing Thursday that it’s creating a $3.9 million charitable fund. Kirkland and Cravath are giving away small (or not so small) fortunes as well, donating fee awards of $12.5 million and $6 million respectively to carefully selected causes.

I say kudos. After all, the firms could have simply pocketed the cash. The Pro Bono Institute says work still counts as pro bono even if the attorneys are eventually awarded fees, provided the matter was undertaken without an expectation of payment.

Pro Bono Institute President Eve Runyon told me her organization actually encourages firms to seek awards in cases such as civil rights violations that include a fee-shifting provision for the prevailing plaintiffs.

That extra fine on top of an adverse judgment serves “to deter unlawful behavior or practices,” she said. “It’s appropriate that (the entity) that committed the violation pays the full penalty.”

It makes sense. After all, why should a wrongdoer benefit just because opposing counsel was working pro bono?

At the same time, the Pro Bono Institute encourages firms to donate their fees to worthy nonprofit organizations, though Runyon said she’s “seen a number of firms apply the fees to the administration of their pro bono programs.”

There’s nothing unethical about that, but it’s not quite in keeping with what I think of as the true spirit of pro bono.

Latham got its $3.9 million pro bono fee award for work on a Voting Rights Act lawsuit that challenged the at-large method for electing board members of the East Ramapo Central School District in the Hudson Valley area of New York.

A central allegation in the case was that the board members slashed funding for public schools, where the students are 92% Black or Latino, firing hundreds of teachers, ending full-day kindergarten and shrinking programs in foreign languages, arts, music, athletics and extracurricular activities.

At the same time, the board members allegedly increased funding for services benefiting private school students, who are almost all white.

After a 17-day bench trial in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and a trip to the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the Latham lawyers and co-counsel from the New York Civil Liberties Union prevailed last year. They were awarded legal fees to boot.

But the money comes from the school district’s purse. If the East Ramapo public schools were already starved for money, wouldn’t paying out nearly $4 million to a mega-firm leave the students even worse off?

That’s where the charitable fund comes in.

While Latham never planned to keep the money, partner Andrew Clubok, who oversaw the litigation, acknowledged the firm could have taken the easy route and “just donated it to something like the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights.”

Instead, firm lawyers wanted to “find a way to actually help the kids right now,” he told me. At the same time, they felt the school board – or at least the one in place during the litigation – “was untrustworthy to spend the money in a way that would benefit the kids.”

“We believe (the fund) really is the best way to multiply the impact,” said Clubok, who serves as the fund’s advisor.

Latham associate Corey Calabrese, who played a lead role in the litigation, is one of seven advisory board members who will review grant proposals and make funding recommendations to Clubok. In turn, he’ll make recommendations to the Rockland Community Foundation, which will approve the grants and administer the fund.

The first grant, an award of $125,000, is going to a local nonprofit community center to establish a “Saturday Academy,” to provide English lessons for students and their families, tutoring, STEM programming and other services.

I asked Clubok, who is global chair of Latham’s securities litigation & professional liability practice, if the fund-related work is likely to be time-consuming.

“I’ll spend as much time as I need to,” he said. “Latham – and me, personally – are heavily invested in making sure the money is spent right.”

Likewise, Kirkland & Ellis partner Michael Jones, who led an epic civil rights fight on behalf of four historically Black colleges and universities in Maryland, took pains to make sure the firm’s $12.5 million fee award will go to seven entities that were “in some way instrumental or inspirational in the case.”

For example, $5 million is going to the Dillard University Center for Racial Justice. The money (which is expected to be released by Maryland at the start of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1) will be used to create an endowment that will fund paid internships for students at civil rights and public interest organizations.

Another $3 million is earmarked for Morgan State University’s Robert M. Bell Center for Civil Rights in Education. The money will pay for racial justice and advancement program initiatives, including fellowships for students from historically Black colleges and universities at civil rights and public interest organizations.

The guiding principle, Jones told me, is “to direct the funds in a way that will make a meaningful difference.”

Cravath presiding partner Faiza Saeed in an email said that in giving away its $6 million fee award, the firm decided that the donations “should reflect the nature of the case, which was about civil rights reforms over many decades in Jefferson County, Alabama.”

The lucky recipients? The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Equal Justice Initiative and its legacy museum, Fisk University and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

“We chose organizations that are continuing the mission of the civil rights movement and the pursuit of justice, both in Alabama and nationally,” she said, “and are educating the leaders of the future at historically Black colleges and universities.”

