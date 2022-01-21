Foley & Lardner elects new CEO as leader heads to University of Wisconsin

Summary

(Reuters) - Foley & Lardner said Friday it elected Daljit Doogal, a business lawyer who has previously led the firm's Detroit office, as its next chairman and chief executive officer.

Doogal will succeed Jay Rothman as he leaves to become the next University of Wisconsin System president in June. Doogal will step into the CEO position in the spring, the firm said.

Rothman joined 1,110-lawyer Foley & Lardner in 1986 and has served as its chairman and CEO since 2011, according to the firm.

The firm said Rothman was ineligible to serve another term as CEO per Foley & Lardner's partnership agreement.

Foley & Lardner has 25 offices across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Asia, according to the firm.

The firm last year launched a Salt Lake City outpost with a team from IP firm Maschoff Brennan.

Doogal has been a member of the firm's management committee since 2020. He said in a statement that he will work closely with managing partner Stan Jaspan and chief administrative partner Claude Treece in his new role.

He joined the Milwaukee-founded firm as an associate in 2001 and was elevated to partner in 2006. Over the years, Doogal has served as managing partner of the Detroit office and chair of the firm's business law department.

