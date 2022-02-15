Foley & Lardner is latest large law firm to hire in Salt Lake City

The LDS Church's Mormon Temple in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is seen January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

(Reuters) - Law firm Foley & Lardner said Tuesday it has recruited a team of lawyers from Stoel Rives in Salt Lake City, expanding its office in a region that has drawn several large firm newcomers in recent months.

Milwaukee-founded Foley & Lardner's Salt Lake City office, which opened in October, now has 16 total lawyers, a firm spokesperson said.

The business litigation and dispute resolution team from Stoel Rives includes partners Ken Black, Monica Call, David Jordan and David Mortensen, 1,100-lawyer Foley & Lardner said. Two other lawyers join as senior counsel.

Other large law firms have recently launched in the Utah capital, seeing opportunities with technology and venture capital clients.

Kirkland & Ellis and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati opened Salt Lake City offices in 2021 and Mayer Brown kicked off 2022 with a new outpost.

New entrants have both relocated lawyers to the area and hired from regional firms. Wilson Sonsini, which launched in Salt Lake City in November, has done both, most recently recruiting a team from Holland & Hart.

Mayer Brown also had one lawyer relocate, and has so far hired several partners from Stoel Rives.

Melissa Jones, managing partner of Stoel Rives, said in a statement on the attorney departures to Foley & Lardner that they will have "no impact" on the firm's strategy and "strong financial performance."

"Having been in the Salt Lake City market for 30 years, we are keenly aware of the challenges that Big Law faces conducting business in what is a unique market, especially as it relates to billing Big Law rates and diversity," she said.

