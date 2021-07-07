Ford taps Latham partner, Energy Dept alum Steven Croley as GC

A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

He'll also be chief policy officer, a new role at Ford

Croley worked in the Obama White House and was GC of the U.S. Department of Energy

July 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has hired Steven Croley, a Latham & Watkins partner, ex-Detroit federal prosecutor and former Obama White House lawyer, as its chief policy officer and general counsel, the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker said Wednesday.

Croley, who also served as general counsel of the U.S. Department of Energy during the Obama administration, starts his new job July 12. Ford's chief government relations officer, vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering and chief privacy officer will all report to him.

Ford's current general counsel John Mellen will retire Sept. 1 after a transition period, the automaker said. Mellen moved up to GC last year when Ford's longtime top lawyer Bradley Gayton left for Coca-Cola Co. Gayton has since resigned as Coca-Cola's general counsel.

The chief policy officer position is a new one at Ford. But the company said it had planned to add that role since October, when Jim Farley became its chief executive officer.

"Steve has deep leadership experience at the intersection of law and policy," Farley said in a statement, adding that Croley's "background will be invaluable as we partner with governments and others to speed development of breakthrough products and services."

Croley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has been a partner in Latham's litigation and trial department in Washington, D.C. since 2017, advising clients on energy and the environment. He served as U.S. Energy Department general counsel from 2014 to 2017 after four years in the White House as special assistant to former U.S. President Barack Obama on regulatory policy and then as deputy counsel overseeing legal policy.

He started his career in Michigan. He was a special assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Michigan's Civil Division and also a professor and associate dean at the University of Michigan Law School.

Latham's litigation and trial department chair Michele Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday that Croley is a "rare talent and we wish him the very best as he takes on this new role."

Reporting by Caroline Spiezio