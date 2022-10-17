Former FTC commissioner Phillips joins Cravath as antitrust co-chair

Law firms Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Cravath, Swaine & Moore said Monday that Noah Phillips, who stepped down from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission last week, will join the Wall Street law firm as a partner.

The former FTC commissioner joins Cravath's new Washington, D.C. office as co-chair of the firm's antitrust practice.

Phillips, a Republican who was appointed to the role in 2018 by President Donald Trump, announced in August his intent to resign this fall.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He previously served as chief counsel for Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn. He also practiced at Cravath earlier in his career.

The 200-year-old firm said in June it would open the Washington office with a trio of former government regulator hires, including former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chairman Jelena McWilliams, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Elad Roisman and former SEC enforcement official Jennifer Leete.

Cravath has secured a 21,065-square-foot lease in downtown Washington, according to a statement last week from Stream Realty Partners, which said it represented the building's owners in the deal.

Phillips will lead the antitrust practice alongside Christine Varney, a former FTC Commissioner and U.S. assistant attorney general for antitrust matters.

"Noah has served as an FTC Commissioner during a very dynamic period for antitrust enforcement and rulemaking," Cravath presiding partner Faiza Saeed said in a statement, calling his experience "invaluable" to the firm's clients.

Phillips dissented in several antitrust actions filed against social media companies, including in December 2020 in an FTC antitrust case filed against Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms.

Read more:

Wall Street law firm Cravath arrives in D.C. with federal regulator hires

U.S. FTC commissioner Phillips to resign in autumn

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.