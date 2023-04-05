Former GOP Sen. Roy Blunt joins Husch Blackwell's lobbying arm

Law Firms Husch Blackwell LLP Follow















April 5 (Reuters) - Former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt is joining Husch Blackwell Strategies' Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Wednesday.

Blunt, who left office in January, announced in 2021 he would not seek another term for his Missouri Senate seat after serving in Congress since 1996. He will lead a new leadership strategies advisory group practice at the lobbying shop.

He told Reuters the group will help clients look beyond the day-to-day on Capitol Hill and advise them on "what challenges or opportunities may be out there because of what the government appears ready to do."

Blunt said he was drawn to Husch Blackwell Strategies, the lobbying and public affairs arm of law firm Husch Blackwell, because of its focus on state legislatures as well as the federal government.

He said he is not planning to register to lobby. Senators are barred from lobbying their former colleagues for two years after leaving office.

Separately from his work at Husch Blackwell Strategies, Blunt said he will keep his security clearance and advise the U.S. intelligence community. He declined to offer specifics.

Blunt's former chief of staff and committee staff director, Stacy McBride, joined Husch Blackwell Strategies last month. She will be part of the new leadership strategies advisory group helmed by Blunt.

Richard Eddings, previously Blunt's deputy chief of staff, is also part of the new group.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.