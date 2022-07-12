Former judge Richard Posner seeks dismissal of $170,000 wage case

Summary

Summary Related documents Retired Judge Richard Posner's lawyers say Brian Vukadinovich lacks valid contract

Vukadinovich worked at Posner's short-lived Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se

(Reuters) - Lawyers for former U.S. Circuit judge Richard Posner are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit by an Indiana man who says he is owed $170,000 for working at the prominent jurist's short-lived assistance project for pro se litigants.

In a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Hammond, Indiana, the retired 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge's lawyers argued that Brian Vukadinovich waited too long to sue and, regardless, did not have a binding contract to sue over.

In a lawsuit filed in May, Vukadinovich said he had been recruited by Posner to help run his Posner Center of Justice for Pro Se's after successfully representing himself without a lawyer in a lawsuit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vukadinovich said Posner agreed in 2018 to pay him $120,000 annually for serving as the center's co-executive director and personally guaranteed his salary regardless of the center's financial condition, yet ultimately failed to pay him $170,000.

Posner's legal team has previously said the judge has a confirmed Alzheimer's diagnosis and had no legal capacity to enter into any agreement to pay Vukadinovich.

But in Monday's motion, defense lawyers including Steven Molo of MoloLamken mentioned the diagnosis only in a footnote and instead focused on the viability of Vukadinovich's claims regardless of Posner's health.

They said any claims arising out of the alleged March 2018 oral agreement were barred by Indiana's two-year statute of limitations for oral employment contracts and that any contract regardless was formed with the center, not Posner.

At best, even if Vukadinovich could sue Posner personally, the contract would still be unenforceable as an earlier February 2018 email made clear his salary was dependent on the center raising enough donations, which it did not, the lawyers wrote.

Instead, the center's tax returns reflect only $20,600 in donations before it dissolved in July 2019, after Posner was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, his lawyers wrote.

Vukadinovich, who is representing himself once again, in a statement said Posner's lawyers "are trying every trick they can think of to somehow justify Judge Posner's refusal to pay for my work."

Posner, who was appointed to the appeals court in 1981 by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, abruptly announced his retirement from the bench in September 2017 at age 78.

He founded the center in mid-2018. Vukadinovich, a former high school shop teacher, has said he came to know the judge by successfully taking his employer to trial for firing him and winning a $204,000 verdict.

The vase is Vukadinovich v. Posner, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, No. 2:22-cv-00118.

For Vukadinovich: Pro se

For Posner: Steven Molo, Justin Ellis and Allison Gorsuch of MoloLamken; and David Beach of Eichhorn & Eichhorn

Read more:

Retired 7th Circuit judge Posner sued for wages at short-lived pro bono center

After Posner retired from 7th Circuit, a grim diagnosis and a brewing battle

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.