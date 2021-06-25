Former Kansas U.S. attorney heads to Dentons

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Stephen McAllister, who was the U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas until February, is joining Dentons as counsel in the firm's litigation and dispute resolution practice, Dentons said on Friday.

McAllister, who previously served as Kansas' solicitor general from 2007-2018, will join in the firm's Kansas City office.

"Stephen adds immediate firepower to our appellate practice," Sandy Hauser, head of Dentons U.S. commercial litigation practice, said in a statement. "His background and connections throughout the Midwest and in Washington, D.C., boost our ability to argue appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court and in state and federal courts across the country."

McAllister, who has argued nine cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, said he has "always been more or less a generalist." He said that he has particular interests in constitutional cases and those that involve state attorneys general, given his background.

"I've always litigated whatever comes my way. That's one of the beauties, I think, of being an appellate lawyer," McAllister said.

McAllister was nominated by former President Donald Trump for the U.S. attorney role, where he served from January 2018 to February 2021. Prior to that, he was solicitor general in the Kansas attorney general's office, where Dentons said he worked on cases involving abortion, the death penalty, right to a jury trial and freedom of speech. McAllister is also a longtime professor at the University of Kansas School of Law, where he teaches constitutional, civil rights, torts and state constitutional law, the firm said.

While Dentons has appellate capabilities and experience, he said the firm doesn't have a formal established Supreme Court practice group. That was attractive to McAllister, who said he "wasn't interested in going to firms that had those kinds of shops already set up."

He said he's eager to generate more Supreme Court and appellate work at the firm.

"Dentons has so many clients and so many talented lawyers, the firm will generate a lot of appellate work, and certainly ought to be holding on to that work, as well as potentially attracting other appellate work," he said.

