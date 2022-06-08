Former Kaplan Hecker attorneys open civil rights law firm

Summary

Summary Law firms Bloch & White founders worked on high-profile civil case against organizers of 2017 "Unite the Right" rally

They said that experience inspired them to start their own firm

(Reuters) - Two attorneys who helped secure a $26 million verdict against the organizers of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, have left Kaplan Hecker & Fink to start their own small New York-based litigation firm focusing on civil rights cases.

Bloch & White founders Michael Bloch and Benjamin White, who for now are the only two attorneys at the firm, said the 2021 Charlottesville trial helped inspire them to strike out on their own.

“Running a complex civil rights litigation from virtually start to finish I think was great experience for us,” said Bloch.

Bloch & White will follow a similar financial model to Kaplan Hecker, with commercial litigation and white-collar and criminal defense work helping to fund the civil rights and public interest cases they bring, White said.

The duo did not transfer over cases from Kaplan Hecker but Bloch said they are already representing clients in each of those three areas of litigation.

“For both of us, we find the model of lawyers coming together to do good work that helps our community in a way that’s sustainable as a law practice is really attractive,” White said.

Bloch & White opens days after Hogan Lovells litigators Katie Ali and Liz Lockwood announced that they had formed a new, small Washington, D.C.-based law firm. Ali & Lockwood will handle commercial litigation alongside civil rights cases, specifically police misconduct, prisoner rights and wrongful convictions, according to the firm's website.

A car driven into the crowd by self-described neo-Nazi James Fields at the white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally killed Heather Heyer and severely injured others in August 2017.

Counter-protesters, including some who were hurt in the attack, sued rally organizers over emotional and physical trauma they said they sustained at the event.

A federal jury last year found that the organizers conspired to commit racially motivated violence in violation of state law.

Bloch played an active role at trial, including cross examining rally participant Christopher Cantwell.

Other lawyers for the plaintiffs included Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Karen Dunn and Jessica Phillips, and Kaplan Hecker founder Roberta Kaplan.

