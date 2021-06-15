Former K&L Gates international arbitration leader joins Bracewell

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

(Reuters) - Martin Gusy, a former K&L Gates partner who co-led the firm’s international arbitration practice, will now lead the same practice group at Bracewell in New York, the Houston-based firm announced Tuesday.

Gusy joined K&L Gates in 2016 after chairing the international arbitration practice at Cozen O'Connor, which he helped launch in 2013. One client he said he is bringing over to Bracewell is German manufacturing company AHG Industry GmbH & Co. KG, which is currently in the midst of an ICSID arbitration with the Republic of Iraq.

“There continues to be an uptick of cases ending up in international arbitration" stemming from cross-border business activity, Gusy said.

He cited cross-border deals in the energy industry in particular, and said Bracewell’s strong energy and infrastructure focus was another selling point for the firm.

“His connections within the international arbitration community and experience in a broad range of industries bring additional strength to our market-leading global litigation and disputes practice,” Bracewell managing partner Gregory Bopp said in a statement.

Gusy said he's aiming to grow his team and has been actively recruiting, in addition to his excitement to work with current Bracewell partners.

“John Gilbert is our partner in London. He has been very prominent in the energy disputes arena, and I can't wait to continue working with him,” said Gusy.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh-based K&L Gates said the firm had no comment on his departure.