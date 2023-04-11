Former lawyer for Amazon, Tesla joins employment law firm Fisher Phillips

Law Firms Fisher & Phillips LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips said Tuesday that it has hired Robin Repass, a workplace safety lawyer who was most recently a member of the global standards and compliance team at Amazon.com Inc, as a Washington, D.C.-based partner.

Repass, who earlier in her career worked at SolarCity Corp and later at Tesla Inc after its acquisition of the solar panel company, will be a member of Fisher Phillips' workplace safety and catastrophe management practice.

She will also work with the firm's manufacturing and transportation, and supply chain teams.

The Atlanta-founded firm said Repass has advised companies in the automobile, manufacturing, mining, steel and solar energy sectors on health and safety projects, as well as litigation and investigations from the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Repass was a shareholder at labor and employment firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart in Denver for just over a year in between her in-house positions at Amazon and Tesla.

A representative from Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Repass' departure.

Fisher Phillips said in January that it would double its Washington-area office space and move locations from Bethesda, Maryland to downtown D.C.

Dan Farrington, co-managing partner of Fisher Phillips' D.C. office, said in a statement at the time the new office will allow the firm to attract talent and grow its international employment and government affairs practices.

