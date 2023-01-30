Former NLRB chairman John Ring rejoins law firm Morgan Lewis

Companies

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius said Monday that it has rehired former National Labor Relations Board chairman John Ring as a partner for its U.S. labor and management relations practice.

Ring, who will be based in Washington, D.C., was chairman of the NLRB from 2018 to January 2021 and was a board member until December 2022. He was appointed to the position of chairman by then-President Donald Trump.

The NLRB is an independent federal agency tasked with policing unfair labor practices and overseeing union elections. The current chair, Lauren McFerran, was appointed by President Joe Biden in January 2021.

Philadelphia-founded Morgan Lewis already had two other NLRB alums in its partnership, including former chairman Philip Miscimarra.

"Employers are dealing with important workplace issues that the NLRB is likely to address very differently in the next two years," said Miscimarra, adding that Ring's addition will help guide clients through these changes.

Before his almost five-year government stint, Ring spent nearly 30 years at Morgan Lewis. The firm said he will advise employers on labor-relations strategies, collective bargaining and workforce restructuring.

