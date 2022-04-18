Former NYC Bar diversity director heads to Vinson & Elkins

Summary

(Reuters) - Houston-based Vinson & Elkins said on Monday that it has tapped ex-New York City Bar diversity chief Deborah Martin Owens, who most recently worked at rival law firm Sidley Austin, to be its global director of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Martin Owens, who will be based in New York, said Texas-founded Vinson & Elkins also has a particular interest in growing in the city, and her knowledge of the area legal market was a plus.

Before moving to Sidley Austin in 2021, where she was East Coast diversity director, Martin Owens spent more than two years as the executive director of diversity and inclusion at the New York City Bar Association.

She worked on the organization’s Associate Leadership Institute, a development training series for mid-level and senior associates.

Law firms in recent years have hired diversity chiefs in an effort to ameliorate the industry's lack of women and minority attorneys.

Martin Owens will work with Vinson & Elkins' recruiting teams to hire and retain not only associates and partners but business professionals as well.

The firm has been expanding its presence in New York in recent years. The firm has a vice chair, Jim Fox, operating out of New York, as of January.

In a statement last year, Vinson & Elkins said it had grown its attorney headcount in New York by 50% since the close of 2018.

A spokesperson from Sidley did not immediately return requests for comment on Owens’ departure.

