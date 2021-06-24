Former public defender, Zuckerman partner confirmed to 7th Circuit

REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Summary Law firms Candace Jackson-Akiwumi's experience as a federal public defender touted

Senate confirmation vote 53-40

(Reuters) - A longtime former public defender who joined the Washington, D.C., boutique Zuckerman Spaeder last year was confirmed Thursday to fill a vacancy on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, marking President Joe Biden's second appointment of an African American appellate judge in two weeks.

Candace Jackson-Akiwumi arrived at Zuckerman from the Federal Defender Program for the Northern District of Illinois, where she had been a staff attorney for 10 years. Jackson-Akiwumi earlier was an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

The U.S. Senate confirmation vote was 53-40. Jackson-Akiwumi becomes the only currently serving former federal public defender on the 7th Circuit.

Jackson-Akiwumi was one of three African-American female lawyers whom Biden announced in March as appellate court nominees. The new administration has made clear its intent to increase the racial, ethnic and professional diversity of the federal courts.

At Zuckerman, Jackson-Akiwumi focused on civil litigation and white-collar defense. In a Senate nomination filing, she described herself as being a "generalist" but said civil cases predominated.

"Candace is everything one could wish for in a judge – bright, highly qualified, great temperament and sound judgment," Zuckerman chairman Dwight Bostwick said in a statement. "Her perspective as a former federal defender who spent a significant portion of her career protecting the rights of the underserved and those with limited means also brings a critically important perspective to the judiciary."

Jackson-Akiwumi reported earning $100,000 at the firm from January 2021 to late April, according to her nominee financial disclosure. In 2019, when she was a federal public defender, she reported $151,868 in income. The base salary for circuit judges is $231,800.

Jackson-Akiwumi was a civil litigator at Skadden from 2007 to 2010 where she focused on contracts, privacy, patent infringement and tax. Earlier, she was a law clerk to now-Chief Judge Roger Gregory on the Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Staff for Democratic Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois approached Jackson-Akiwumi in December 2020 about the vacancy on the 7th Circuit, created when Judge Joel Flaum, serving since 1983, announced he would step down from active duty.

On Jan. 11, incoming Biden White House lawyers reached out to Jackson-Akiwumi. She met with Biden and White House counsel Dana Remus on March 4.

Jackson-Akiwumi's nomination drew support from groups including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Chicago Urban League. More than 100 lawyers representing the views of private practitioners, in-house counsel and former prosecutors spoke in a supporting letter about the value of having a former defender on the bench.

Biden's first appellate court appointment came June 14, when the U.S. Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Last week, the Senate advanced the nomination of Perkins Coie litigator Tiffany Cunningham to serve on the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

