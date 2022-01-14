Former Stanford Law dean to lead University of Pennsylvania

Students return to the University of Pennsylvania amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

Summary Liz Magill has ties to the law schools at Stanford and the University of Virgina

She would be the second law professor leading an Ivy League institution

(Reuters) - Longtime legal educator M. Elizabeth “Liz” Magill has been selected as the next president of the University of Pennsylvania.

Magill is now executive vice president and provost at the University of Virginia—a position she has held since 2019. She was the dean of Stanford Law School from 2012 to 2019, after 15 years on the faculty of the University of Virginia School of Law.

Magill will assume the Penn presidency July 1, pending final approval from the board of trustees, the school said Thursday. She will replace outgoing president Amy Gutmann, who has led the Philadelphia university since 2004 and who has been nominated by President Joe Biden to be the U.S. ambassador to Germany.

It’s not uncommon for colleges and universities to tap law professors for key central administration roles. In 2021 alone, at least five law deans were named as college or university presidents.

Magill will be the second legal educator serving as president of an Ivy League school. Columbia University President Lee Bollinger is also a legal scholar.

