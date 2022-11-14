Former top lawyer for Slack, Groupon joins Sullivan & Cromwell

Law firms Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell has hired a former general counsel for Slack Technologies LLC, Groupon Inc and Salesforce.com Inc to join its Palo Alto office, the law firm said Monday.

David Schellhase, who left his position at Slack in Aug. 2021 after almost five years, will be part of the firm's general practice group as of counsel.

He will work on technology-focused M&A, corporate governance, capital markets, intellectual property, antitrust and litigation matters, according to a statement from the 900-attorney firm's co-chairs.

Schellhase was general counsel at Slack when it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 and when the company was purchased by Salesforce for more than $27 billion in 2021, the firm said.

Before his time at Slack, Schellhase spent over a year as chief operating officer for software company Honest Work Corp. The company was eventually acquired by Twitter Inc., the firm said.

Schellhase said in a statement that he is eager to join the New York-founded law firm as the maturing technology industry seeks out legal expertise.

