Former US prosecutor sentenced to probation for ethics violation in Florida

(Reuters) - A former high-level U.S. prosecutor in Florida was sentenced on Wednesday to six months of probation for a criminal ethics charge in which authorities said she approved contracts in her office for companies that financially benefited her husband.

Prosecutors said Kathryn Drey, who served from 2019 to 2021 as chief of the civil division of the U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Florida, did not request or receive a waiver for what the government called an "inherent conflict."

Drey, licensed to practice law in Florida since 1998, pleaded guilty in March. Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers to impose a sentence of two years of probation.

"The significant collateral consequences she has suffered — retirement from public service and impending loss of her license to practice law — provide a sufficient deterrent to promote respect for the law," prosecutors told Rodgers in a court filing last week.

R. Timothy Jansen, a lawyer in Tallahassee who represented Drey, on Wednesday after the hearing called the government's case "troubling from the start" and said "we do not believe anything was done intentionally."

Jansen described Drey as an "asset" to her Northern Florida prosecution office and said "they will sorely miss her legal expertise."

Drey did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Prosecutors said Drey, like others in her office, had the power to request and approve certain contracts.

Prosecutors said Drey in 2018 first awarded a contract for title searches to a company in which her husband had a financial stake. She later awarded other contracts to a company that worked with her husband, according to prosecutors.

The alleged conflict of interest was discovered after Drey's husband, according to prosecutors, issued an invoice for a company that did not have a contract with the U.S. attorney's office. Prosecutors said that caught the attention of office budget personnel.

"Had this error in accounting by the defendant's husband not occurred, the scheme could have continued indefinitely without detection," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Prosecutors said Drey accepted responsibility. Jansen said more than 20 letters were filed in support of her character.

A profile on LinkedIn that appears to belong to Drey showed she is a consultant in Alabama helping individuals and companies respond to government investigations.

The case is United States v. Kathryn Drey, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, 3:23-cr-00017-MCR.

For plaintiff: Nicholas Cannon and Lauren Castaldi of the Justice Department

For defendant: R. Timothy Jansen of Jansen Law Firm

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

