Former Virginia attorney general Herring joins Akin Gump law firm

(Reuters) - Former Virginia attorney general Mark Herring and former Virginia deputy solicitor general Martine Cicconi are joining Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to lead and expand its state attorneys general practice, the law firm said Monday.

Herring, a Democrat, served two terms as Virginia’s attorney general from 2014 until January of this year. As the state's third-highest elected official, he led large-scale investigations involving the insurance, financial services, pharmaceuticals and technology industries, the firm said.

Herring was defeated in his bid for a third term in 2021 by the state’s current attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares.

Cicconi, who worked at Akin Gump earlier in her career, served under Herring as the state’s deputy solicitor general. She most recently served as senior counsel in the White House counsel’s office under President Joe Biden, where she worked on congressional investigations.

The pair are joining Washington, D.C.-headquartered Akin Gump as partners at a time when state attorneys general are taking an increasingly active role in scrutinizing corporate activity, often partnering with other states and federal agencies on investigations.

“If you look at the trends in investigations and litigation, as well as the number of public policy issues that AGs are involved in, there's a lot more appetite for action,” Herring said.

State attorneys general have in recent years signed onto major antitrust lawsuits and struck significant settlements on issues including the environment, consumer protection and the opioid epidemic.

Herring was active in pursing progressive causes as Virginia’s state attorney general, refusing to defend the state’s ban on same-sex marriage, which was later ruled unconstitutional, and challenging several Trump administration policies in court.

He apologized in 2019 after revealing that he wore blackface at a college party in 1980. The admission came days after an offensive photo of then-Virginia governor Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook surfaced.

Before serving with Herring in Virginia, Cicconi was associate counsel at the Obama White House and attorney advisor at the U.S. Justice Department.

She said there are parallels for lawyers between congressional and state attorney general investigations, including the need to recognize potential reputational harm in addition to legal risk.

“Understanding the state AG investigation as its own animal and highlighting all those varied facets of it is why it's so important to have the kind of sophisticated practice that we're building here,” Cicconi said.











