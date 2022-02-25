Former Winston & Strawn D.C. leader Thomas Buchanan exits law firm

Signage is seen outside of the legal offices of the Winston & Strawn law firm in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Buchanan said he is retiring from Winston after more than 30 years

The former federal prosecutor was courted to represented Trump in Robert Muller's Russia probe The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Longtime Washington, D.C., lawyer Thomas Buchanan has left Winston & Strawn after more than three decades with the law firm, including a period leading its office in the capital. Buchanan, 68, said Friday that he had retired.

Buchanan spent nearly his entire legal career at Winston, where he began practicing in 1990. The one-time federal prosecutor previously led the firm's D.C. office and co-chaired its U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act practice.

He and fellow Winston partner Dan Webb were approached in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump to lead Trump's legal team in response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. The firm and Buchanan said the pair declined due to unspecified client conflicts.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Buchanan said Friday that he had been planning to retire at 68 and began transitioning his cases to a younger partner two years ago.

“I was at Winston for a long time, it’s a great firm,” he said.

David Rogers, the current managing partner of Winston & Strawn's D.C. office, confirmed Buchanan's retirement.

Buchanan briefly represented Emily Newman, one of the lawyers who worked with attorney Sidney Powell to try overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election based on unsubstantiated fraud claims, during a sanctions proceeding before a Michigan federal judge. Buchanan appeared during the court hearing but withdrew from the case soon after.

He said Friday that he was asked by a former partner at a prior firm to represent Newman at the hearing before helping her get another lawyer.

Among notable past clients, Buchanan represented former National Rifle Association chief lobbyist Chris Cox, who resigned from the gun group in 2019, as well as former U.S. Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, who pleaded guilty to fraud charges amid a federal corruption prosecution.

Buchanan said he plans to do some pro bono work in his retirement. He’s the general counsel for Gonzaga College High School in D.C., which he attended, and sits on the boards of the Washington Jesuit Academy and his alma mater, St. Louis University.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.