Four DLA Piper partners join Shearman & Sterling in Paris

(Reuters) - Shearman & Sterling is expanding its capabilities in Paris with the addition of four partners from DLA Piper, the firm announced Thursday.

Xavier Norlain, co-managing partner of DLA Piper in France, joins Shearman along with Jeremy Scemama, Maud Manon and Matthieu Lampel. The group brings experience in M&A, private equity, leveraged finance and restructuring, according to Shearman.

Manon also led the finance, projects and restructuring group at DLA Piper in France.

According to Shearman & Sterling, the total number of lateral partner hires Shearman & Sterling has made this year is now at 23, including the four new lawyers.

“Their addition to our Paris team is part of our strategy to grow our expertise in key markets and their practices have strong synergies with our teams in London, Germany and beyond," Ward McKimm, the firm's regional managing partner for Europe and EMEA finance team leader, said in a statement.

DLA Piper wished the departing partners luck, and said that it has restructured the management of its office in Paris, appointing the head of employment in France, Philippe Danesi, as its new managing partner in the country.

"The commitment and enthusiasm he brings to the role will significantly enhance our business, strengthen our offering in Paris and maximise opportunities,” said DLA Piper’s joint managing director for UK and Europe Sandra Wallace.

