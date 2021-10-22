Four-lawyer White & Case disputes team joins Bryan Cave in Paris

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

(Reuters) - Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner is strengthening its Paris-based litigation and investigations practice with the addition of a four-lawyer team from White & Case.

The group joining Bryan Cave in November will be led by Philippe Métais. He is joined by Elodie Valette, who will move to the firm as a partner, along with two associates, Laura Cann and Jules Grasso.

Métais and Valette both advise on financial, banking and regulatory litigation as well as shareholder disputes and post-acquisition litigation, Bryan Cave said in a statement.

The two were on a team representing a subsidiary of BNP Paribas in the landmark “Helvet Immo” loans case.

At White & Case, Métais formerly served as head of the firm's Paris commercial and civil litigation practice, according to his LinkedIn bio.

The new group at Bryan Cave will be a part of the team led by Paris office co-managing partner Constantin Achillas, according to Bryan Cave.

Achillas said in a statement that the arrival of the new lawyers "supports our ambition."

"The synergies of our consolidated litigation department, together with the Firm's other practices of competition, restructuring, financing, M&A and real estate, further enhances our ability to respond to the diverse and complex disputes and situations our clients face,” he said.

According to the firm, Bryan Cave's business litigation team in Paris now comprises 10 lawyers.

"BCLP offers a wide range of experiences, high quality teams and a worldwide presence. It is a very attractive firm in which to continue our practice," said Métais in a statement.

White & Case did not immediately respond to a request for comment about its team's departure.

U.S.-based Bryan Cave has several offices throughout Europe, including in the UK, where it lost its European head of litigation and investigations, Nathan Willmott, to Ashurst earlier this month.