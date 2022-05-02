Fox Rothschild converts remote Boston presence into physical office

The corporate logo of the law firm Fox Rothschild is seen at their legal offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Two Fox Rothschild attorneys had been working in Boston remotely since 2021

IP lawyers join from Mintz to open physical office The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Fox Rothschild has had two lawyers working remotely in Boston since last year, but on Monday, the firm said it would convert to a brick-and-mortar presence there after hiring three more attorneys from a rival firm.

Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild poached the trio of IP attorneys from Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo for its new Boston office.

“It's still fluid this first day, but our expectation is that in very short order, we'll have somewhere between six and eight lawyers in the office,” said Mark Silow, chair of Fox Rothschild. He said the firm plans on expanding the Boston outpost into a "full-service" office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Fox Rothschild hired a labor and employment partner and a transactional partner to work remotely in Boston in 2021, Silow said.

The group from Mintz is led by partner Pete Corless who prepares, prosecutes and manages patent and trademark portfolios for companies and academic institutions, the firm said.

He will be joined by counsel Nicholas Zachariades and associate Joohee Lee.

A spokesperson for Boston-based Mintz did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the group’s departure.

The growth in remote work due to COVID-19 has given law firms more leeway to hire remotely, sometimes as a precursor to a physical office.

Earlier this year, Cozen O'Connor hired a remote construction attorney in Boston, and said it would soon look for office space there.

Fox Rothschild formally launched an office in Kansas City, Missouri with five labor and employment and intellectual property lawyers in November. Silow said at the time that the firm had attorneys working remotely in the city for years.

Read more:

Fox Rothschild goes brick-and-mortar in Missouri, eyes Boston after remote hires

Law firm Cozen O'Connor breaks into Boston with remote hire

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.