Freeman Mathis opens new Ohio office following heavy hiring year

(Reuters) - Midsize firm Freeman Mathis & Gary has opened a new office in Columbus, Ohio, adding seven more attorneys to a roster of dozens it's hired to join the firm in 2021.

The Atlanta-based litigation firm said Thursday the latest group of hires will join from Ohio firm Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder to open its Columbus outpost.

Freeman Mathis has now grown its ranks from about 190 lawyers at the beginning of the year to 251 attorneys with the latest additions, according to Lucia Martin, the firm’s marketing manager.

Martin said much of the firm's headcount growth has come through hiring individual or small groups of attorneys in various cities across the U.S. where the firm is already working.

Freeman Mathis has also grown headcount by opening new offices this year in Hartford, Connecticut, as well as Cincinnati, its first Ohio location. It will have 24 offices across the U.S. in total with its second new Ohio office in Columbus.

The group from Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder is led by partners Lisa Gentile, Doug Holthus, Paul-Michael La Fayette and Michael Loughry.

Freeman Mathis said the litigators' work spans professional liability, healthcare, catastrophic torts, hospitality and retail liability and employment.

Ben Mathis, the firm’s managing partner, said in a statement that there are now more than 20 lawyers from the firm working across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. He said these regions will be a continued "growth target."

A representative from Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder was not immediately available to comment on the Columbus group's move.

