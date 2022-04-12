Fresenius fired lawyer for reporting embezzlement, misconduct - lawsuit

Summary Douglas Kott sued Fresenius in Boston state court after March firing

Kott says he reported potential securities violation, possible embezzlement

(Reuters) - A former top legal executive at Germany's Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA sued the dialysis clinic operator on Tuesday alleging he was demoted and then fired for reporting apparent misconduct within the company including possible embezzlement.

Douglas Kott, who most recently served as Fresenius' global chief legal operations officer, in a lawsuit filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston accused the company of demoting him, and then eventually wrongfully terminating him in March, to retaliate against him for raising concerns about its conduct internally.

Days after being fired, he filed a whistleblower complaint with the Occupational Health Safety Administration, according to the lawsuit.

Fresenius had no immediate comment.

In court papers, Kott's lawyers said the company claimed to have first demoted him due to "leadership issues" and later fired him in a planned downsizing, though his attorneys called that a "pretext" following his whistleblowing activities.

His lawsuit is seeking damages including for unpaid compensation and lost earnings.

Kott joined Waltham, Massachusetts-based Fresenius Medical Care North America, the U.S. subsidiary, in 1997 and became its general counsel in 2012.

Kott in his lawsuit noted he served in that role during an investigation into allegations that Fresenius paid bribes to officials in foreign countries that resulted in the company in 2019 agreeing to pay $231 million in settlements with the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kott alleged that in 2014, he discovered "apparent misconduct" within the company, which he reported to the U.S. subsidiary's then-chief executive and compliance department as a potential violation of U.S. securities laws.

He later in late 2015 or early 2016 learned about additional misconduct involving possible embezzlement and waste of corporate funds, which he then reported to the company's compliance department, the lawsuit said.

Kott's complaint did not provide further details, saying that given his role as a lawyer to Fresenius, he would avoid publicly detailing the misconduct allegations until he received further guidance from the court.

But he said that Fresenius' compliance department took no action after his 2014 internal report, and that after he reported the further misconduct in 2016, he was fired as the U.S. unit's general counsel and demoted.

He became the parent company's global chief legal operations officer, a position in which Kott said he went from overseeing 75 people to just one. While Kott said he was promised his compensation would not be less, he said Fresenius failed to properly compensate him under a new 2016 contract.

The case is Kott v. National Medical Care Inc, Suffolk County Superior Court, No. 2284-cv-00802.

For Kott: Christopher Donnelly of Donnelly, Conroy & Gelhaar

For Fresenius: Unknown

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.